European success ‘not crucial’ for Manchester United’s future, says Amorim

Europa League knockout round playoffs: Real Sociedad v Manchester United, Thursday, Reale Arena, 5.45pm

Ruben Amorim said winning the Europa League will not magically resolve Manchester United’s problems. The Portuguese coach, who travelled to Spain with a squad of just 18 players to face Real Sociedad in the last-16 first leg, admitted that silverware would strengthen his position as well as that of the club, but claimed that it was not crucial, leaving the impression that this competition is not a priority.

Amorim also said that he would not change his approach regardless of results, insisting “I am clear” during a press conference which revealed the contradictions between optimism and realism as he continued to manage expectations.

With United 14th in the Premier League and already out of the domestic cups, winning this competition is their last chance of success and the only realistic means by which they can return to European competition next season.

Champions League football would bring a huge financial boost of up to £80 million, and make them more attractive to potential signings. Yet Amorim insisted that even an absence from Europe would not prevent players from coming to Old Trafford and said that there are “more important things” than lifting trophies.

“It is not the crucial thing for the future of the club, but I understand that it is a massive difference in our season, especially because we are out of the cups and in a bad position in the league,” Amorim said.

“It will change a lot of things, even the way they see the coach. So I know that is a massive pressure. But I will say it again: Manchester United can call the best players even without Champions League in the future. We have to change a lot of things and we are trying to do that. There are more important things than to win cups in this moment, that is my feeling. But I understand that winning the Europa League can change everything.”

The Portuguese is without 11 first-team players in Spain, with Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte joining the injury list after picking up issues in the FA Cup defeat by Fulham on Sunday.

Amorim had previously said that he did not know if he would be part of the club’s long-term future but insisted here that he has the self-belief to continue. “What I mean[t] is that we have to think, as a club, about a long project, on sorting things out.

“We are in a bad position, and if we win the Europa League we would not be in an amazing position. The problems would continue even in the Champions League. I know you guys: I am really confident in the people in the club; I am just trying to show the big picture.”

Asked about his faith in his tactical system and if he had the strength to lead United forward, Amorim replied: “That is clear. I know what to do. Sometimes there are a lack of results and you have to win. I know the consequences if you don’t win. I am a little more frustrated than I was since day one, but I am confident.

“I think it is quite simple: we talk about a system but it is not a system. I don’t see football like that. The problem with our team is not the system. We have a lot of problems, and we are trying to work on those problems. It is really clear. I am still really confident because I have an idea of how to play. I will not change that no matter what. And I am not talking about a system, I am talking about an idea of football.

“We are going to do it,” he said at the end, applying a pause before adding: “Or not, we will see.” And then he got up and walked out of the room, exiting to the left. – Guardian