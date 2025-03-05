Harry Kane double puts Bayern Munich in charge of tie against Leverkusen

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores from the spot during his side's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Photograph: EPA

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored once in each half to guide his team to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Bayer Leverkusen in the all-German Champions League round of 16 first-leg match.

The Bavarians, who earned their first victory in the last seven matches against Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen and will take a significant advantage into next week’s return, established a ninth-minute lead through Kane’s powerful header.

Keeper Matej Kovar gifted them a second in the 54th minute after he dropped the ball from a Joshua Kimmich cross to allow Jamal Musiala to tap home.

Things got worse for the visitors when Nordi Mukiele was sent off following a second booking and Kane sealed Bayern’s comfortable win with a well-taken 75th-minute penalty.

The winners will face Feyenoord or Inter Milan in the last eight.

Raphinha struck a second-half winner to give Barcelona a lion-hearted 1-0 victory at Benfica as they overcame a red card for Pau Cubarsi early in the game to steal an advantage in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Barcelona’s teenage defender Cubarsi was given a straight red card for a last-man foul on Vangelis Pavlidis in the 22nd minute, but the visitors hung on with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny putting in a brilliant performance.

The Polish veteran pulled off a string of brilliant saves to keep Barca in the game and his effort was rewarded in the 61st minute when Raphinha pounced on a poor defensive pass across the Benfica box.

He then capitalised on the mistake, firing a low strike that deflected off a defender before going in just inside the left post.

Inter Milan took full control of their tie against Feyenoord with a 2-0 away victory thanks to goals from Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez.

Feyenoord looked more dangerous the first half but Inter went ahead against the run of play when Thuram scored with an acrobatic volley in the 38th minute and Martinez netted with a shot into the top corner soon after halftime.

The return leg in Milan will be played on Tuesday and the winners will face Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen for a spot in the semi-finals.