Jake O’Brien hails ‘positive vibe’ at Everton after scoring against Brentford

Jake O'Brien scores for Everton against Brentford during their Premier League clash at Gtech Community Stadium in London on Wednesday. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Jake O’Brien is relishing the “positive vibe” at Everton after his first goal for the club helped stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches.

The Republic of Ireland centre-half had started only two Premier League matches under previous boss Sean Dyche after signing from Lyon in the summer.

But he has been an ever-present in Everton’s longest undefeated streak since 2017 after being converted to a right-back by David Moyes.

And the 6ft 4in defender capped another solid display with a fine diving header 13 minutes from time as the Toffees battled to a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

“It’s amazing to get my first goal and to come away with something,” O’Brien told Everton TV.

“It was a tough game but we knew in the second half that we had to push forward and, gladly, I was on the end of the cross and we’ve come away with another point.

“I like to chip in offensively and I think it’s probably a bit easier playing right-back that I can push forward and get more goals. So hopefully it’s the first of many.

Jake O'Brien in action against Brentford's Kevin Schade. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“We’ve had tough games the past few weeks but the lads have dug in. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and we’re seven unbeaten now.

“I’m very happy because obviously it’s a new role for me and, pushing forward, I want to have something to show for it.

“But more so, I’m just happy for the team that we’ve come away with something and now we push on and keep trying to get up that table.

“There’s been a really positive vibe around the training ground, everyone’s enjoying training and I think we’re going into every game confident that we can come away with something.”

Brentford took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Yoane Wissa’s header and had a second Wissa strike ruled out for offside.

But they were also indebted to goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who denied Everton’s in-form striker Beto three times in one-on-ones.

“You have to stay calm, stay patient and to not offer him a space to go for, react on his action,” said Flekken.

“It all sounds a bit easy, but the patience is the hard part.”