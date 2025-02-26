Liverpool’s Arne Slot gets two-game ban after red card in chaotic Merseyside derby

Arne Slot has received a two-game touchline ban for his behaviour after Liverpool’s draw at Everton, meaning he will be in the stands for Wednesday’s game at home to Newcastle and Southampton’s visit on 8 March. The Dutchman has also been fined £70,000 (€84,000).

Slot was shown a red card by the referee, Michael Oliver, and was charged by the Football Association with acting in an improper manner and/or using insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the 2-2 draw. Slot’s assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, has been banned for two games too and fined £7,000 (€8,4000) with the team likely to be led by John Heitinga against Newcastle and Southampton.

Liverpool and Everton have also been fined £50,000 (€60,345) and £65,000 (€78,400) for failing to control their players. Slot has not disclosed details of his exchange with Oliver, which came amid chaotic scenes when the Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucouré were also sent off. Liverpool had conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

“I think what happened was that the extra time, the additional five minutes ended up being eight, a lot happened and emotions got the better of me,” Slot said. “If I look back at it, I would love to do it differently.”

Slot will return to the touchline for Liverpool’s meeting with Newcastle at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, March 16th.