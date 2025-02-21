Manchester United’s reward for automatic qualification is a showdown with Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Europa League.
United, who lifted the trophy in 2017, last met Sociedad in the same competition in 2022-23 when both matches ended 1-0 to the away side.
The Spanish club put five past Midtjylland to add to their 2-1 win in the away leg as they progressed to the last 16 7-3 on aggregate.
Meanwhile, Tottenham will lock horns with Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar for the second time this season.
Manchester United to meet Real Sociedad in Europa League last 16, Spurs get AZ Alkmaar
Champions League last 16 draw: Liverpool to face PSG, Arsenal get PSV Eindhoven
Stephen Bradley knew what he was doing with his outburst against Heimir Hallgrímsson
Ireland look to the future as Carla Ward’s reign kicks off against Turkey
The Dutchmen lost 1-0 in North London during the group stage in October when Richarlison’s penalty proved decisive on a night when the visitors had defender David Moller Wolfe sent off with five minutes remaining.
The tie will see Republic of Ireland striker Parrott face off against his old club again. The Dubliner is currently the second top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 12 league goals and a further four in European competition.
Rangers will face José Mourinho’s Turkish Super Lig outfit, Fenerbahce.
[ Champions League last 16 draw: Liverpool to face PSG, Arsenal get PSV EindhovenOpens in new window ]
The clubs last met in the third qualifying round of the Champions League in 2001, when the Turks progressed courtesy of a 2-1 second leg win in Istanbul after a goalless draw in Glasgow.
For United and Spurs, the competition perhaps represents their best chance of winning a trophy this season.
Spurs are 12th in the Premier League after last weekend’s 1-0 win over Ruben Amorim’s side, who sit 15th.
The ties will take place on March 6th and 13th.
Should United progress, they would face either FCSB or Lyon, while Spurs would have Ajax or Eintracht Frankfurt, and Rangers would be up against Roma or Athletic Bilbao.
Europa League last 16 draws:
Viktoria Plzen v Lazio
Bodo/Glimt v Olympiacos
Real Sociedad v Manchester United
FCSB v Lyon
Fenerbahce v Rangers
Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt
AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham
Roma v Athletic Bilbao