Manchester United to meet Real Sociedad in Europa League last 16, Spurs get AZ Alkmaar

Former Spanish international Aritz Aduriz holds up Manchester United's slip during the Europa League round of 16 draw. Photograph: Valentin Flauraud/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United’s reward for automatic qualification is a showdown with Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Europa League.

United, who lifted the trophy in 2017, last met Sociedad in the same competition in 2022-23 when both matches ended 1-0 to the away side.

The Spanish club put five past Midtjylland to add to their 2-1 win in the away leg as they progressed to the last 16 7-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will lock horns with Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar for the second time this season.

The Dutchmen lost 1-0 in North London during the group stage in October when Richarlison’s penalty proved decisive on a night when the visitors had defender David Moller Wolfe sent off with five minutes remaining.

The tie will see Republic of Ireland striker Parrott face off against his old club again. The Dubliner is currently the second top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 12 league goals and a further four in European competition.

Rangers will face José Mourinho’s Turkish Super Lig outfit, Fenerbahce.

The clubs last met in the third qualifying round of the Champions League in 2001, when the Turks progressed courtesy of a 2-1 second leg win in Istanbul after a goalless draw in Glasgow.

For United and Spurs, the competition perhaps represents their best chance of winning a trophy this season.

Spurs are 12th in the Premier League after last weekend’s 1-0 win over Ruben Amorim’s side, who sit 15th.

The ties will take place on March 6th and 13th.

Should United progress, they would face either FCSB or Lyon, while Spurs would have Ajax or Eintracht Frankfurt, and Rangers would be up against Roma or Athletic Bilbao.

Europa League last 16 draws:

Viktoria Plzen v Lazio

Bodo/Glimt v Olympiacos

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

FCSB v Lyon

Fenerbahce v Rangers

Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt

AZ Alkmaar v Tottenham

Roma v Athletic Bilbao