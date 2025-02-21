Champions League last 16 draw: Liverpool to face PSG, Arsenal get PSV Eindhoven

The Champion Clubs' Cup trophy ahead of the Uefa Champions League round of 16 draw in Nyon on Friday. Photograph: Valentin Flauraud/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been drawn against Paris St Germain (PSG) in the last 16 of the Champions League, after the draw was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday morning.

The Reds topped the league phase of the competition with seven wins from their eight matches, and must now topple the French champions to progress.

Arsenal will face Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven, who knocked out Juventus in the knockout play-off round.

The road to Munich is set.#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/M2ChMOgR8u — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 21, 2025

Aston Villa, who secured the final automatic spot in the last 16, will face Belgian side Club Brugge.

The Belgians beat Villa in the league phase, one of only two defeats suffered by Unai Emery’s side.

The last 16 first legs will be played on March 4th/5th, with the return legs on March 11th/12th.

The draw was also made for the quarter-final pairings. Should Arne Slot’s side get past PSG, they will face the winner of Aston Villa and Club Brugge.

Meanwhile, if Arsenal make it out of the last 16 they will face the winner of the Madrid derby.

Last 16 draws:

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica v Barcelona

Feyenoord v Inter Milan

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal

PSG v Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund v Lille

Club Burgge v Aston Villa

Quarter-final draws:

PSG/Liverpool v Club Brugge/Aston Villa

PSV Eindhoven/Arsenal v Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid

Benfica/Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund/Lille

Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen v Feyenoord/Inter Milan