‘We’ve been the worst this year’: Pep Guardiola has no complaints after Real Madrid thrashing

In the final minutes of Manchester City’s destruction by Real Madrid thanks to Kylian Mbappé’s hat-trick on Wednesday night, the Santiago Bernabéu crowd broke off from roaring “olé” at every pass, wedged its collective tongue in its cheek and pleaded with Pep Guardiola to stay.

As it turned out, that was another wish they had granted here, the City manager confirming that he intends to continue at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Guardiola praised Real Madrid as an even better side than the ones City had faced in the past, but admitted that defeat was about his team’s failings too, not just here but all season.

“When you finish 22nd [in the Champions League group phase] it’s because you haven’t been good,” Guardiola said. “It’s the year we’ve been the worst. We don’t have the rhythm that Madrid has right now. There is nothing to add, they were the better team. You have to accept the reality.

“In the past maybe it has hurt more. [It’s not] impotence, no. We have been a great team and this year for many reasons we are not.

“We have achieved something unique in our country and in Europe, we have won once and we have been there many times. Decisions [are] to be made at a team level and by everyone and now to qualify among the top four or five to return.”

Guardiola conceded that this was the end of an era, a cycle changing, but insisted that he would continue. “A little bit, yes, we have started to do [the rebuild]. Things are not eternal, there are players who have an age. With time the team, the club and everyone will accept what it is. We have been unbelievable [before] and we have to try step by step to get better [again]. We cannot win the Premier League.

“The FA Cup is there. We have to be top four, top five, we will try to be here again.” Asked if he had the strength to carry on, he replied: “Yes, yes, yes. Yes, yes. I want to continue.”

Carlo Ancelotti, the Real manager, is confident that his side can now defend the trophy. “We are in the fight for Champions League,” the Italian said. “We have fantastic quality up front but have had difficulties finding the right balance defensively. It seems we have found it.”