Flamingo proves the hero for PSV as they eliminate Juventus from Champions League

PSV Eindhoven's Dutch forward Luuk De Jong in action against Juventus' Lloyd Kelly during the Uefa Champions League knockout phase play-off game in Eindhoven. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

Defender Ryan Flamingo scored an extra-time winner to give PSV Eindhoven a 3-1 home win on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff tie against Juventus, overturning a first-leg deficit and putting them through to the last 16.

The tie was level at 3-3 on aggregate after 90 minutes and went into extra time before Flamingo poached a 98th-minute winner to see the Dutch side advance as Juventus became the third Italian side eliminated from the competition following AC Milan and Atalanta on Tuesday.

Juventus had a 2-1 lead going into the second leg at the Philips Stadion, but PSV cancelled that out when veteran Ivan Perisic opened the scoring in the 53rd minute.

The visitors restored their advantage when Timothy Weah equalised 10 minutes later, only for Ismael Saibari to make it 2-1 and level the aggregate scoreline with his close-in effort in the 74th minute.

PSV had several chances to win the tie before it went into extra time, where Flamingo made no mistake as he took advantage of a defensive muddle to see PSV to a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

Paris St Germain cruised into the Champions League last 16 with a crushing 7-0 home victory over fellow French side Brest in their knockout phase playoff second leg on Wednesday to secure a 10-0 aggregate triumph.

Bradley Barcola scored PSG’s first goal after 20 minutes, latching on to a through ball and finishing calmly.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead six minutes before the break with his first goal in the tournament for the French champions, stretching to get a foot to a low cross and tapping in from a tight angle.

Vitinha made it three just before the hour mark and Desire Doue added the fourth.

Nuno Mendes grabbed PSG’s fifth, Goncalo Ramos added a sixth, and Brest’s humiliation was complete four minutes from time when Senny Mayulu became the seventh PSG player to score and complete the rout.

Borussia Dortmund sailed into the last 16 of the Champions League after a comfortable 0-0 draw with Sporting in the second leg of their knockout phase playoff on Wednesday, giving last year’s runners-up a 3-0 aggregate win.

Dortmund will face Aston Villa or Lille in the last 16, depending on Friday’s draw.

Despite being 3-0 down from the first leg, Sporting showed little urgency early on, looking happy to sit back and wait for an opportunity to counter.

Sporting left their top scorer Viktor Gyokeres at home as a precaution. The striker, with 34 goals in 36 games this season, has struggled with a thigh injury but played at the weekend, and his absence was a sign of their resignation.

Dortmund were awarded a penalty 13 minutes after the interval when Silva took down Karim Adeyemi but the keeper made amends by saving Serhou Guirassy’s spot kick to deny the Champions League’s top scorer this season his 11th goal of the competition.