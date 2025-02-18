Davies’ late strike for Bayern breaks Celtic hearts in Champions League

Champions League: Bayern 1 (Davies 90+4) Celtic 1 (Kuhn 63)

If Bayern Munich are heavily incentivised by the return of the Champions League final to their home stadium, this was a strange way of showing it. To Celtic, all the plaudits following a heroic showing in Bavaria. This performance ranks among the finest by a Scottish team away from home in Europe in living memory. Extra-time felt the least they deserved after they took a second half lead.

They were denied it by a horrible, scrappy goal claimed by Alphonso Davies after a Cameron Carter-Vickers clearance rebounded back off him from all of two yards. Celtic have grown in this Champions League. In Munich, they came of age. This outcome was cruel.

Bayern supposedly have redemption on their mind after the penalty shoot-out loss to Chelsea when European club football’s showpiece occasion was last held at the Allianz Arena, 13 years ago. Vincent Kompany looked on with increasing anxiety as even a last 16 spot looked in serious doubt. Celtic had Bayern firmly on the ropes.

Celtic’s scepticism over the prospect of Harry Kane missing out proved justified. The England captain sat out training on Monday to assist recovery from a facial injury sustained in the weekend draw with Bayer Leverkusen. Within 10 minutes, he had already tested Kasper Schmeichel with a deflected effort. The teams had traded opportunities by that point; Serge Gnabry headed wide from a Michael Olise cross, while the Celtic captain Callum McGregor wasted a shot after a driving run from midfield.

A controlled, composed Celtic start to proceedings should have seen them take the lead. Instead, three wonderful chances were passed up within two minutes. Fine play on the left flank by Jota preceded the Portuguese attacker picking out Nicolas Kühn. Manuel Neuer was beaten by Kühn’s attempt but Raphaël Guerreiro was on hand to clear from the goalline. Next came a teasing Arne Engels cross that narrowly evaded Daizen Maeda.

Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game for Celtic. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Brendan Rodgers was still cursing those moments when Dayot Upamecano shanked a clearance straight to the feet of Engels. The Belgian fed Maeda, who had more time than he realised for a shot which sailed over Neuer’s crossbar. A quarter of the way through proceedings, Bayern were unquestionably spooked by the ferocity of Celtic’s press. Beyond that, Celtic looked admirably assured in possession. Rodgers had been bold in his deployment of Jota, Maeda and Kühn.

Joshua Kimmich missed the target as Bayern tried to settle an unconvinced crowd. For a team holding an aggregate lead, added to course and distance specialism, Bayern’s scratchy display was curious. Gnabry had Leon Goretzka bearing down on goal, five minutes before the break, and somehow he passed right into the hands of Schmeichel. We had a cup tie, in which one of the powerhouses of European football were being made to look hilariously ordinary. Kane almost broke the mould, handing Bayern what would have been an undeserved half-time lead, but struck the bar from Josip Stanisic’s cutback. It was the visiting support who roared their side off at the break.

Bayern’s fans were still digesting the fact Kane did not reappear for the second period – Kingsley Coman his replacement – when it was Reo Hatate’s turn to be profligate. The Celtic midfielder waited too long to shoot from close range, allowing Bayern to clear. This time, the home team did respond appropriately as Schmeichel was forced into a smart block from Goretzka. Rodgers introduced Adam Idah for Jota on the hour, due to the latter’s fitness rather than performance. By this time Bayern were dominating the ball without particularly troubling Schmeichel. Olise summed that up, his tame strike comfortably held by the goalkeeper.

Celtic’s moment was imminent. Maeda won the ball on the left, his pass to Kühn initially cut out by Kim Min-jae. The defender’s attempted block was untidy, though, in allowing Kühn to collect possession. The 25-year-old made no mistake with only Neuer to beat.

Celtic’s euphoria contrasted with boos from the Bayern following. Kompany removed Gnabry – who had been hopeless – and Guerreiro. Leroy Sané and Davies had the task of shaking life into Bayern.

Maeda headed at Neuer as Celtic glanced towards dreamland. Sané’s first involvement saw a glorious pass find no takers within the six yard area. Goretzka headed a Kimmich cross wide, moments after Olise appealed in vain for a penalty following a challenge from Jeffrey Schlupp. This was a sign of Bayern’s desperation. As Schmeichel batted away a deflected Kimmich cross, that sentiment grew. Rodgers, who had cause to be full of pride, was kicking every ball on the touchline.

A series of Bayern corners stepped up the pressure on Celtic’s defence. The Germans were playing far more in hope than expectation. Celtic are due immense credit for that. – Guardian