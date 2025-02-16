Ross Tierney on target as Bohemians beat Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva

League of Ireland: Bohemians 1 (Tierney 25) Shamrock Rovers 0

Ross Tierney’s goal settled this unique Dublin derby before a record League of Ireland attendance of 33,208 at the Aviva Stadium.

The Bohemians attacker’s finish came from the type of play that has seen Shamrock Rovers prosper across their epic 15-match run to the knockout rounds of the Uefa Conference League.

But Bohs got the job done here with Alan Reynolds’ team equipped to make a dramatic upturn in fortunes this season.

There have been more compelling meetings between these old rivals but the occasion and swelling crowd made this risky experiment a resounding success; Bohs are certain to return to the Aviva when renovations begin at Dalymount Park in 2026.

The sluggish Sunday pace of the first-half initially suited Rovers after their 1-0 win against Molde in Norway last Thursday.

Stephen Bradley asked eight of his European heroes to start again, including the teenage match-winner Michael Noonan, while two more, Matthew Healy and Danny Grant, were called into action before the break as Adam Matthews and Gary O’Neill pulled up injured.

Taking up where Valdemar Lund left off in Norway, Bohs center backs Robert Cornwall and Leigh Kavanagh took turns bumping, grabbing and generally trying to rough up Noonan on the premise that most 16 year olds will eventually retaliate. He seemed as bothered as he was by Lund until the Danish defender was sent off for a reckless challenge on the wunderkind.

The official match attendance displayed on the screen at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Daniel Cleary continued his yellow card collection by cutting through Dawson Devoy before referee Rob Hennessy diluted the derby’s typically aggressive tone with further bookings for Danny Mandroiu and Liam Smith.

As Noonan led the line for Rovers, Lyns Moussett made his debut down the other end for Bohs. The Frenchman’s talent was obvious when Kavanagh blocked a Mandroiu shot and play was whipped 70 metres to Mousset who nutmegged Lee Grace before Pico Lopes intervened.

The former Bournemouth and Sheffield United striker looked like he had been out of the game for 18 months, although he contributed to Tierney’s 25th minute goal by picking out Connor Parsons, who dribbled past Lopes and hit the post off the outstretched leg of Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty. Tierney buried the rebound.

McGinty was needed again to parry a Dayle Rooney effort as The Hoops struggled to bring their European mojo to Lansdowne Road.

A sloppy back pass from John Mountney invited Noonan to open his League of Ireland account early in the second-half but McGinty rushed off his line to take man and ball. Graham Burke blasted the clearance high and wide.

In any other era the 16-year-olds, Noonan and Rovers substitute Victor Ozhianvuna, would have already disappeared into an English club academy. The pair are still wondering how their 72nd minute snap shots did not find the back of James Talbot’s net.

Bohemians' Leigh Kavanagh reacts after fouling Shamrock Rovers' Michael Noonan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

This is the League of Ireland in 2025: Ozhianvuna only turned 16 on January 10th but he looked uninhibited by the atmosphere as he glided off the left wing.

Mousset turned 29 last week. He could be a few weeks of hard training away from becoming a cult hero in Phibsboro but after 55 minutes he was spent and made way for Colm Whelan. Not quite ‘The Mousse’ storyline, the former UCD man was welcomed back from two ACL tears having failed to rediscover his spark at Derry City last season.

A poor touch by McGinty on the edge of the Rovers box almost gifted Whelan a fairy-tale debut. The ex-Sligo goalkeeper just about recovered.

The loudest cacophony of cheers and boos was saved for Keith Buckley’s long overdue return to play. The Bohs skipper had not appeared since tearing his cruciate against St Patrick’s Athletic in October 2023.

Buckley threw himself into action as Rovers pressed for a late equaliser.

Despite six minutes of added time, Bradley’s men lacked their usual zip, the consequence of barely no off season due to progress in Europe.

Next up for Rovers is the second leg against Molde on Thursday (kick-off 8pm) while Bohs travel to Derry on Friday (kick-off 7.45pm).

The season is up and running.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Smith, Cornwall, Kavanagh, Mountney; Morahan, Devoy (Meekison 73 mins); Rooney (McDonnell 73), Tierney, Parsons (Buckley 87); Mousset (Whelan 56).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Matthews (Grant 28 mins), Lopes, Grace, Cleary (Ozhianvuna 70), Honohan; Watts, O’Neill (Healy 40); Mandroiu (McEneff 70); Burke; Noonan.

Referee: R Hennessy.