Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers live score updates: League of Ireland Premier Division

There was a great interview with Shamrock Rovers’ boss Stephen Bradley in the paper on Saturday with Malachy Clerkin, it is well worth a read to get you in the mood for the game.

Bradley talks about underachieving in his playing career, fixing broken people, and his 10-year-old son Josh’s battle with leukemia.

[ Stephen Bradley: ‘After I got stabbed, I messed around for a year. I was angry’Opens in new window ]

Rovers’ head coach Stephen Bradley celebrates. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Still a few tickets available as of this morning. Some 32,000 tickets sold for a League of Ireland game shows the growth of the league in the past few years.

3️⃣2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🔴⚫️



Today, 2pm, Aviva Stadium.



Be a part of history - grab a ticket now!



Some upper-tier and premium remain.



🎟️ https://t.co/Ytmz637IKL pic.twitter.com/JZFPnUhyQ3 — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) February 16, 2025

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Bohemians against Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium, in their opening games of the League of Ireland Premier Division season. Kick-off is at 2pm. A big moment for the league with the Dublin derby taking place on Lansdowne Road, the good vibes around it being enhanced by Rovers winning away in Molde last week in the Conference League to set up a chance of a last 16 place in the competition. Michael Noonan got the goal there, the 16-year-old becoming the youngest player to score in European competition proper. There’s plenty of interest up front for Bohs as well as Lys Mousset has joined, a former Premier League striker who played France under-21 football. He scored against Manchester United before, now he has to face the Hoops. The team line-ups will follow when they are available.