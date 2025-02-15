Premier League: Nottingham Forest pinned back at Fulham, 10-man Ipswich survive Aston Villa

Fulham 2 Nottingham Forest 1

Fulham put a dent in Nottingham Forest’s Premier League top-four aspirations as defender Calvin Bassey’s first goal of the season sealed a 2-1 home victory for the London club.

Bassey’s well-directed header in the 62nd minute left Forest empty-handed despite Chris Wood scoring his 18th league goal of the season for the visitors.

Emile Smith-Rowe headed in Adama Traore’s cross to give Fulham an early lead at Craven Cottage but Wood levelled before half-time with a clinical finish.

Forest were unable to make much of an impression after Bassey’s goal and a lively Fulham side could have added to their lead on several occasions.

While Forest remained in third place with 47 points from 25 games, Fulham are firmly in the hunt for European qualification, sitting in eighth spot with 39 points.

Aston Villa 1 Ipswich Town 1

A Liam Delap goal helped Ipswich Town overcome a red card for Axel Tuanzebe as they grabbed a 1-1 draw away to Aston Villa, with Ollie Watkins netting a 69th-minute equaliser for the home side.

With goalkeeper Alex Palmer putting in another brilliant performance between the posts, the point leaves Ipswich still in the relegation zone in 18th place on 17 points, two behind Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Villa slip to ninth on 38 points.

Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa against Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ipswich defender Tuanzebe saw red in the 40th minute after he picked up his second yellow card for dragging down Youri Tielemans just outside the box, but Delap scored with a deft first-time finish 11 minutes into the second half to give the Tractor Boys a shock lead.

Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench at half-time, smacked a powerful free kick off the crossbar and Watkins did superbly to react quickest and steer the ball into the net.

Palmer pulled off a string of fine saves to ensure that Ipswich emerged with a point.

West Ham 0 Brentford 1

Kevin Schade’s early goal gave Brentford a 1-0 win at West Ham United after the hosts recovered from a woeful first half but were unable to find an equaliser.

Brentford took the lead inside four minutes after West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola clawed away Schade’s shot from behind the line, but the visitors could not find the second goal their dominance deserved.

West Ham boss Graham Potter made a triple change at halftime, introducing on-loan striker Evan Ferguson and he quickly set up Mohammed Kudus, who horribly sliced his effort over the bar from close range.

The home side’s momentum after the restart fizzled out and Brentford were relatively comfortable in holding on for a win which kept them 11th in the standings with 34 points from 25 games, while West Ham are 16th with 27 points.

Southampton 1 Bournemouth 3

Dango Ouattara, Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier were all on the scoresheet as Bournemouth comfortably beat struggling Southampton 3-1 at St Mary’s Stadium.

The visitors hit Southampton with two rapid-fire goals, with Ouattara opening the scoring in the 14th minute with a glancing header and two minutes later Christie doubled their lead.

Kamaldeen Sulemana pulled one back for Southampton in the 72nd minute as the Ghanaian forward buried the ball into the bottom corner, but substitute Tavernier netted in the 83rd to seal all three points for Bournemouth.

Southampton remain bottom with nine points from 25 matches, while Bournemouth moved up to fifth with 43 points.