Mikel Merino double keeps Arsenal in Premier League title chase

Premier League: Leicester City 0 Arsenal 2 (Merino 81, 87)

Super sub Mikel Merino saved Arsenal’s blushes at lowly Leicester as the makeshift striker’s brace secured a much-needed win for the Premier League title hopefuls.

Mikel Arteta’s men headed to the King Power Stadium reeling from a season-ending injury to top scorer Kai Havertz that looked like it was about to be compounded by the embattled Foxes.

Arsenal’s new frontline failed to click but the decision to replace rusty Raheem Sterling with Merino proved inspired as the midfielder went up front and scored goals a striker would be proud of to seal a 2-0 victory.

The result cuts the gap to Liverpool to four points ahead of the league leaders’ home match against Wolves on Sunday.

The away end bellowed out Merino’s name on a day when impressive 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri shone brightest, twice hitting the woodwork before providing the cross for the headed opener.

Leandro Trossard, who had initially started through the middle, set up Merino’s second as Leicester’s rotten league run continued with a ninth defeat in 10 matches.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men remain in the relegation zone after a game that saw protests against the club’s football leadership, with director of football Jon Rudkin the focus of fans’ ire.

Fans sang ‘sack the board’ as they walked to the stadium, where a banner questioning an internal review was unfurled, joined by further calls for Rudkin’s exit.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha acknowledged fans’ frustrations in his programme notes but called on them to back the side.

The atmosphere was flat beyond Arsenal’s impressive away support, who saw their side dominate first half possession without seriously threatening the hosts.

Mikel Merino scores Arsenal's second goal against Leicester City. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Declan Rice made some threatening runs from deep and saw a header deflect wide after meeting a cross by lively Nwaneri, while Sterling saw an effort blocked behind for a corner.

Arteta’s men were uninspired and Leicester looked happy to soak up the passive pressure as a subdued first half stumbled on, only for a late flash of Leicester quality in stoppage time.

Wilfred Ndidi had earlier seen a volley comfortably saved by David Raya, but the Arsenal goalkeeper looked beaten as the midfielder met a brilliant cross with a header which he put narrowly wide.

There was only a slight uptick in tempo from Arsenal when play resumed after the break.

Sterling was twice dispossessed in dangerous areas as they sought an opener.

Nwaneri continued to look the Gunners’ biggest threat and clipped the top of the crossbar as he cut in and attempted to find the top left-hand corner from 22 yards.

Arteta replaced the ineffective Sterling with Merino in the 69th minute as he sought a change in dynamics, with the midfielder taking up the central forward role as Trossard moved to the left.

Play became more open as the sides sought much-needed winners.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid stung the palms and shortly after was primed to tap in Jordan Ayew’s fantastic low ball at the far post, only for Myles Lewis-Skelly’s crucial intervention to save the day.

That vital touch provided the platform for Arsenal to secure victory.

Nwaneri showed confidence as he rattled a strike off the near post, before providing the assist for the 81st minute breakthrough.

The teenager cut on to his left and floated a cross into the box, where Merino headed home from close range to the delight of the travelling fans.

The substitute’s name echoed around the ground, with the volume going up several notches in the 87th minute.

Trossard swung in a low ball from the left and Merino expertly finished at the far post to wrap up the three points.