Who is Michael Noonan, Shamrock Rovers’s 16-year-old European goalscorer?

Michael Noonan celebrates scoring Shamrock Rovers' goal in the Uefa Conference League knock-out playoff first leg against Molde at Aker Stadion. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Who is Michael Noonan?

The 16-year-old made a lasting impression on his Shamrock Rovers debut in the Uefa Conference League playoff first-leg victory over Molde of Norway.

How did it go?

Noonan scored the only goal in a famous 1-0 win to become the second youngest scorer in the history of European club competition. He also showed a rapid turn of pace and slick touch to draw a foul from Valdemar Lund, which led to a straight red card for the Molde defender three minutes before half-time.

How did Noonan’s meteoric rise occur?

Talent and attitude. Rovers are still in the market for a centre forward as Johnny Kenny (21) returned to Celtic after scoring 20 goals on loan last year. Also, Rory Gaffney (35) is injured while Aaron Greene (also 35) was held in reserve by Rovers manager Stephen Bradley until the 82nd minute.

Michael Noonan walks out to make his Shamrock Rovers debut against Molde. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

What convinced Bradley to drop an untried teenager into the starting line-up for such a big game?

The 40-year-old manager can explain: “I’ve watched Michael’s game and progress since he was virtually a baby. He doesn’t play like a 16-year-old. I think Michael is ready to play. I thought that before I got him in and worked with him.

“He can do a bit of everything,” Bradley added. “His standout attitude for one so young is his mentality.”

So, Noonan will make his League of Ireland debut against Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday?

No. Last October, the Republic of Ireland under-17 international played one minute off the bench for St Patrick’s Athletic, also against Bohs.

How did St Pat’s lose him to Rovers?

The Noonan family have long-standing ties to Shamrock Rovers. “It was a no-brainer,” said the teenager last month, after Bradley convinced him to sign his first professional contract with the Tallaght club by guaranteeing game time this season. “I grew up going to Rovers matches with my dad and my grandad, so I always wanted to play in Tallaght Stadium.”

St Pat’s just accepted a €1.9 million fee from Tottenham for 17-year-old Mason Melia, so Rovers are set to cash in on Noonan?

Not until he turns 18 in July 2026. Under the new Brexit laws, an Irish footballer cannot move to a UK club until they turn 18. For example, Melia cannot join Spurs until January 2026. A European club could sign Noonan from June of this year.

Molde’s Valdemar Lund fouls Michael Noonan and is sent off. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

This is the new normal for Irish football?

Ideally yes, although 16-year-olds like Melia and Noonan breaking into League of Ireland teams is not expected to become a common practice as most boys are not physically developed at that age. That said, Rovers also had 16-year-old midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna and 17-year-old Matthew Britton on the bench in Molde. But it is no longer possible for players to leave home at 15 or 16 to move to England.

Noonan is still in school?

Yes, he returned home from Norway on Thursday night and was pictured heading off to class on Friday morning.

He comes from a football family?

His grandad John Noonan previously managed St Francis, while his dad Andrew Noonan played centre half for UCD, Cobh Ramblers, Dublin City, Dundalk and Athlone Town between 1999 and 2006.

Rovers have not signed Noonan to simply cash in when he turns 18, but what sort of fees do they expect to receive?

It is very early days but goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu earned Rovers around €3 million as sell-on clauses were included in the initial contract with Manchester City. Similar to Melia’s Spurs deal with St Pat’s, when Bazunu hit an agreed number of international caps and City sold him to Southampton in 2022, Rovers received seven-figure payouts.

Michael Noonan scores on his Shamrock Rovers debut against Molde. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Is there interest from Manchester City?

The City Group reportedly tried to sign Noonan last year before sending him to their Belgium feeder club Lommel SK, but a decision was made to follow Melia’s lead and stay in the League of Ireland until he turns 18.

“I don’t think he’ll listen to any of the noise and anything from the outside is irrelevant,” said Bradley. “We’ve signed Michael to play for Rovers.”

What’s next?

Bohs at the Aviva and a possible run in the Rovers first team, unless they bring in a veteran striker like Pat Hoban from Derry City or Jonathan Afolabi. Either way, it’s clear that the teenager is physically ready able for the men’s game. Having scored 13 goals for the Republic of Ireland under-17s last season it is possible that he will skip the under-19s and join Melia in Jim Crawford’s under-21 squad.