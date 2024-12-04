Celtic strengthen their grip on the title race with victory at Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1 (Hatate 78)

Reo Hatate produced a brilliant finish to earn Celtic victory over nearest rivals Aberdeen and a seven-point lead in the William Hill Premiership.

The Japan midfielder beat the offside trap, chested down Greg Taylor’s lofted pass and dispatched a left-footed half-volley into the corner of the net in the 78th minute at Pittodrie.

The 1-0 victory saw the champions strengthen their grip on the title race – they have a game in hand over the Dons and stay 11 points ahead of Rangers.

The game was played in heavy rain and wind speeds of close to 50 miles per hour and the quality of football suffered in the first half but both teams had decent chances as the second half progressed.

The Dons had matched Celtic for the first 11 games of the league campaign with both teams’ only slip-up coming in a 2-2 draw at Parkhead.

But Jimmy Thelin’s side had picked up just two points from three consecutive away games before now losing their 14-match winning run at Pittodrie.

The Dons had also lost goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to a hamstring injury and suffered an early scare when his deputy, Ross Doohan, took one of Kyogo Furuhashi’s knees to the face as the pair collided when going for Callum McGregor’s through ball. The former Celtic keeper was able to continue after treatment.

The visitors started with Alex Valle and Paulo Bernardo in their team after Brendan Rodgers reversed four of the six changes he made ahead of Saturday’s win over Ross County.

Valle was given some difficult moments by Duk early on and the wide player forced a save off Kasper Schmeichel’s legs before Kevin Nisbet dragged the rebound wide.

Duk also had a free-kick saved in a first half of few clear-cut chances. Celtic struggled to get Nicolas Kuhn on the ball and only seriously threatened in the closing stage of the half, through a series of Bernardo corners.

One flew straight into the net but Daizen Maeda was penalised for impeding Doohan on the line with referee Don Robertson deciding the Japan international had backed into the goalkeeper.

Valle had been struggling with a knock and Taylor replaced the on-loan Barcelona left-back at half-time.

Kuhn nearly lit up a scrappy start to the second period but curled just over the top corner following another Bernardo corner.

Duk and Sivert Heltne Nilsen threatened for the home side before the introduction of Luke McCowan and Adam Idah gave Celtic an added edge.

The pair were involved in a move which led to Doohan’s first save, an impressive diving stop from Hatate after the Dons defence had made a series of blocks.

McCowan then set up Idah with a curling cross but Doohan made a superb stop from the Irishman’s header.

Three of Aberdeen’s substitutes were then involved in a move which ended with Leighton Clarkson squandering a good chance from 18 yards.

Taylor drifted inside moments later before picking out Hatate with an exquisite pass and right-back Nicky Devlin played the midfielder onside before watching him slot home.

Ester Sokler had a good chance to level soon after but Auston Trusty managed to divert the substitute’s shot over the bar from 10 yards.