Euro 2025 playoff round-up: Northern Ireland and Scotland both fail to qualify

Norway celebrate scoring their third goal as Northern Ireland players look on dejected during the Euro 2025 playoff, second leg at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/Inpho/Presseye

Euro 2025 playoff, 2nd leg: Norway 3 Northern Ireland 0 (Norway win 7-0 on agg)

Northern Ireland lost 3-0 to Norway to suffer a 7-0 aggregate defeat in their Euro 2025 qualifying playoff.

Long-time nemesis Caroline Graham Hansen struck again before further goals from Arsenal’s Frida Maanum and Atletico Madrid’s Synne Jensen completed the scoring as Norway, 16th in the Fifa rankings and 29 places above Northern Ireland, secured their progress.

Having already been beaten 4-0 at Inver Park on Friday, Northern Ireland started the night in Oslo knowing there was little prospect of going to Switzerland next year, but there was a desire to give a better account of themselves.

But Norway were quickly on the front foot and took the lead when Hansen was able to cut in from the left, wriggle away from a couple of challenges and then beat Jackie Burns with a low shot across goal – the Barcelona forward’s 50th Norway goal and 12th against Northern Ireland.

READ MORE

Ada Hegerberg missed a chance to add a second before Maren Mjelde crashed a shot against the crossbar following a corner, with Burns denying Maanum from the rebound.

The chances kept coming as Ingrid Syrstad Engen bent a shot on to the post, but Northern Ireland made it to the break only 1-0 down.

However, Norway needed less than two minutes of the second half to double their lead with Maanum nicking the ball off Rebecca McKenna inside the box and squeezing a shot in at the near post.

The third came in the 79th minute with the help of a deflection. Norway substitute Jensen burst forward on a counterattack and cut inside to hit a shot which deflected off McKenna to loop over the helpless Burns.

Euro 2025 playoff, 2nd leg: Finland 2 Scotland 0 (Finland win 2-0 on agg)

Scotland’s hopes of making Euro 2025 ended in dejection with a 2-0 playoff defeat by Finland in Helsinki.

The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg at Easter Road, setting up a winner-takes-all clash in the Bolt Arena.

Finnish defender Natalia Kuikka gave the home side the lead in the eighth minute and Nea Lehtola added a second after 28 minutes.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side could not find the goal to mount a potential fightback and will have to watch the tournament in Switzerland from their armchairs.

Having missed out on the Euros in 2022 and the World Cup a year later, it is another bitter blow for the Scots to again fail to reach a major tournament.

And after yet another dose of disappointment questions may well be asked about the Spanish boss, who has a contract until 2027.