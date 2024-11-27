Dundalk engaging with FAI over 2025 League of Ireland licence

The FAI said a further update on Dundalk's licence application will be issued next week. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Dundalk FC have yet to be awarded a license by the FAI to compete in the 2025 League of Ireland season.

The Louth club was relegated from the Premier Division this year following a tumultuous period which saw them go through three managers and three ownership groups.

The club, now owned by a consortium lead by local barrister John Temple, said “significant progress” has been made in “working with our partners in the FAI”.

“It was always widely understood that the process this time around would be difficult,” a statement from the club said. “Player contracts, financials, and other legacy issues all exist from prior ownership and must be audited so that accurate compliance reporting can be delivered to the FAI.”

Temple previously revealed money is owed to former coaches and players, while €200,000 is due to Revenue.

“The FAI and the current directors of Dundalk FC are ensuring and pursuing a full rigorous application which will now take a few days to complete, resulting in licence approval,” the statement concluded.

The FAI, which has awarded 2025 licences to the 10 Premier Division clubs and nine from the First Division, said: “Dundalk FC are still engaged in the Club Licensing process. A further update will be issued next week.”

Meanwhile, Waterford have been granted a licence to compete in the Women’s Premier Division.