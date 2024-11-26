Wales v Ireland: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

When is it on?

The Republic of Ireland will play Wales in a play-off for Euro 2025 in Switzerland next year. The first leg is on Friday at 7.15pm at the Cardiff City Stadium. The second leg kicks off at 7.30pm next Tuesday at the Aviva Stadium.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the games on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. On Friday the coverage starts at 6.30pm; on Tuesday at 7pm. If you are in the UK you can watch the game on BBC One Wales or the BBC iPlayer. Or you can follow coverage on The Irish Times live blog.

How did the two teams get to this point?

Ireland earned a spot in the playoff stages through the Nations League. They were relegated in the very difficult group containing France, Sweden and England, but courtesy of being in League A got them to this stage. In the playoff semi-final they beat Georgia 9-0 on aggregate in what was a mismatch, but this one will be much tighter. Wales overcame Slovakia in extra time after two legs, losing the first leg 2-1 before winning 2-0 at home. Wales comfortably topped their League B group to get into the play-offs

What is the team news for the game?

Manager Eileen Gleeson was unable to select injured quartet Louise Quinn, Ellen Molloy, Lucy Quinn and Jess Ziu to face Wales in the European Championship play-offs. But Katie McCabe leads an experienced squad that welcomes back Megan Campbell and Ruesha Littlejohn.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Carolina), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United).

Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Olivia Clark (FC Twente), Laura O’Sullivan-Jones (Gwalia United), Safia Middleton-Patel (Manchester United)

Defenders: Rhiannon Roberts (Real Betis), Josie Green (Crystal Palace), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans (Liverpool), Mayzee Davies (Liverpool Feds – dual contract with Manchester United), Lily Woodham (Crystal Palace – on loan from Seattle Reign), Lois Joel (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Charlie Estcourt (DC Power), Anna Filbey (Watford), Alice Griffiths (Southampton), Angharad James (Seattle Reign), Ellen Jones (Sunderland), Carrie Jones (IFK Norrköping), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Mared Griffiths (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Rowe (Southampton), Ella Powell (Bristol City), Kayleigh Barton (Charlton Athletic), Mary McAteer (Sunderland), Hannah Cain (Leicester City), Tianna Teisar (Bristol City)

What are Ireland’s chances?

It should be quite an even game, but Gleeson will be wary after what happened in February. Then, as Ireland were in good spirits after a winning run, they had their “balloon burst” in Tallaght, as Gavin Cummiskey described it, in a 2-0 defeat.

The Fifa World Rankings also back up that it should be a tight game, with Ireland 24th and Wales 29th. Both find themselves at a level almost between League A and League B, struggling against elite teams like England and Sweden, but proving too strong for many of Europe’s middle-rank teams. The Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson compared Jess Fishlock to Gareth Bale and she dominated the game in February. The tie could come down to the star players on each side, Fishlock, McCabe, O’Sullivan and who shines brightest.