Champions League wrap: Five-star Arsenal blow away Sporting Lisbon

Champions League: Sporting Lisbon 1 Arsenal 5 (Inacio 47; Martinelli 7, Havertz 22, Gabriel 45, Saka 67, Trossard 82)

Arsenal delivered the statement Champions League win Mikel Arteta had demanded as they swept aside Sporting Lisbon 5-1.

Arteta wanted his team to prove their European credentials following some underwhelming displays away from home, and the Gunners manager got exactly what he asked for.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard got their continental campaign back on track in style following the 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan last time out.

A memorable victory also ended Sporting’s unbeaten start to the season, a streak of 17 wins and one draw, the vast majority of which prompted Manchester United to prise away head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Gunners had failed to win or score in their two away games in the competition so far this season, but they made a blistering start in the Portuguese capital and took the lead after only seven minutes.

Declan Rice fed overlapping full-back Jurrien Timber, who curled a low cross in behind the home defence for Martinelli to finish at the far post.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 20th minute thanks to a glorious ball over the top from Thomas Partey.

Saka escaped the clutches of his marker Maximiliano Araujo to beat the offside trap and poke the ball past advancing goalkeeper Franco Israel for Havertz to tap home.

It was a scintillating first-half display which completely overshadowed the presence of Viktor Gyokeres in Sporting’s attack.

The prolific Sweden striker, formerly of Coventry, has been turning the heads of Europe’s top clubs with his 24 goals in 17 games this season – including a hat-trick against Manchester City earlier this month.

But the only time he got a sniff of a run at goal after an optimistic long ball, he was marshalled out of harm’s way by Gabriel.

David Raya was forced into one save, tipping a fierce Geovany Quenda drive over the crossbar.

But Arsenal added a third on the stroke of half-time, Gabriel charging in to head Rice’s corner into the back of the net.

To rub salt in the wound, the Brazilian defender mimicked Gyokeres’ hands-over-his-face goal celebration.

That may have wound Sporting up as they came out after the interval meaning business, and they pulled one back after Raya tipped Hidemasa Morita’s shot behind, with Goncalo Inacio netting at the near post from the corner.

Former Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards fired over, as did Gyokeres, with Arsenal temporarily on the back foot.

But when Martin Odegaard’s darting run into the area was halted by Ousmane Diomande’s foul, Saka tucked away the penalty.

Substitute Trossard added the fifth with eight minutes remaining, heading in the rebound after Mikel Merino’s shot was saved, and Gyokeres’ miserable night was summed up when his late shot crashed back off the post.

Other results:

Bayern Munich 1 PSG 0

Barcelona 3 Brest 0

Inter Milan 1 RB Leipzig 0

Bayer Leverkusen 5 RB Salzburg 0

Young Boys 1 Atalanta 6

Sparta Prague 0 Atletico Madrid 6

Slovan Bratislava 2 AC Milan 3