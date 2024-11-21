Premier Sports to host live election debate on sports policies

Premier Sports will host an Election Special programme on Monday focusing on the sporting policies of major political parties and their manifestoes as they relate to sport.

The programme, which takes place at 8pm, will be hosted by Matt Cooper and will feature Minister for State with responsibility for Sport Thomas Byrne, Fine Gael’s Neale Richmond, Sinn Féin’s Shane O’Brien and Labour’s Darragh Moriarty.

Subjects of debate will include parties’ intentions on a variety of topics including investment in sports infrastructure, the pursuit and potential of hosting major events, support for women and girls in sport, investment in soccer, approach to minority sports, physical education in schools and colleges, the funding of horse and greyhound racing and community provisions.

“With so much interest and engagement in sport and so many people playing, coaching and supporting – this is a great opportunity to have a meaningful discussion. We look forward to hearing what the various parties have to say ahead of next week’s election,” Premier Sports Group CEO Mickey O’Rourke said.