Northern Ireland get promoted to League B of Nations League

Nations League: Luxembourg 2 Northern Ireland 2 (Korac 72, Rodrigues 75; Price 19, Bradley 50)

Northern Ireland saw a two-goal lead disappear in the space of three minutes but a 2-2 Nations League draw with Luxembourg was still enough for Michael O’Neill’s side to earn promotion as winners of Group 3C.

Northern Ireland looked to be in control after Isaac Price fired them ahead in the 19th minute and Conor Bradley doubled the advantage early in the second half, but Seid Korac got Luxembourg back into it in the 72nd minute and moments later Gerson Rodrigues fired in an equaliser.

It set up a tense finish at the Stade de Luxembourg but Northern Ireland hung on and the point, coupled with a 1-1 draw between Bulgaria and Belarus, saw them top the group by two points.

But while Northern Ireland can celebrate promotion, O’Neill will be frustrated to have let slip what looked like a comfortable lead as his side sought their first competitive away win since beating San Marino 2-0 in March last year – his first game back as manager.

O’Neill made two changes from Friday’s 2-0 win over Belarus in Belfast, one enforced, and together they brought the average age down to 22.2 – Northern Ireland’s youngest starting XI since second World War.

Ruairi McConville, who made his debut as a late substitute last week, came in for the suspended Ciaron Brown, and there was a first start for Ethan Galbraith, his fourth cap coming five years after he made his debut in a friendly against the same opposition.

The Leyton Orient midfielder was part of a bright, composed start from Northern Ireland who moved the ball well, with Dion Charles almost through on goal but for a late Korac challenge in the ninth minute.

Northern Ireland’s midfield pairing of Shea Charles and Ali McCann were again effective in winning back possession, and in doing so set up another chance in the 18th minute, but Price could not stretch to meet Galbraith’s low cross.

It was almost a repeat a minute later as Northern Ireland got their goal.

This time Bradley won possession, Shea Charles swept it forward and, after a neat step over from Dion Charles, Price bent it into the bottom corner of the net with a first-time shot, his fourth goal in his last six and sixth overall for his country.

Price went close again with a curling effort, and then should have done much better at the end of the half when he skied a shot from Bradley’s low ball.

Five minutes into the second half Northern Ireland were celebrating again, thanks in large part to a howler from goalkeeper Tiago Pereira.

Bradley’s header from Price’s cross should have been routine for the goalkeeper but Pereira somehow let it squirm past him – giving Bradley the 100th Northern Ireland goal of O’Neill’s two spells in charge.

The Liverpool man should have made it 3-0 in the 65th minute from another Price cross, but this time he got it badly wrong, slicing a shot wide with the goal gaping in front of him.

That left the door open for Luxembourg and they soon barged through it. Former Norwich winger Daniel Sinani sent in a free-kick from deep and Korac arrived to prod it home, with Pierce Charles beaten for the first time on his fourth Northern Ireland appearance.

Three minutes later it was level. Northern Ireland could only half clear a cross and the ball fell for Rodrigues, who made no mistake as he lashed a half-volley into the top corner.

Several Luxembourg players raced to congratulate goalkeeper Ralph Schon, just on to replace Pereira and whose long ball forward set up the move.

Schon was stretching moments later to keep out Galbraith’s shot as the game opened up, but it stayed level and Northern Ireland hung on.

Poland 1 Scotland 2 (Piatkowski 59; McGinn 3, Robertson 90+3)

Andy Robertson marked his 80th cap with a sensational stoppage-time winner in Poland to retain Scotland’s hopes of staying in the top level of the Uefa Nations League.

A 2-1 victory in Warsaw sent Scotland above Poland into third place in section A1 and set up a two-legged play-off in March against one of the runners-up in the second tier for the right to stay among the elite.

John McGinn put Scotland ahead inside three minutes with his 20th international goal – putting the midfielder ahead of Ally McCoist in fifth place in the all-time Scotland goalscorers’ list.

Scotland hit the frame of the goal through Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay in an end-to-end first half before Poland levelled in the 59th minute through Kamil Piatkowski’s powerful strike.

The visitors kept pressing and Robertson produced a brilliant run and leap to head substitute Ryan Christie’s cross into the roof of the net three minutes into time added on.

Scotland missed out on second place after Croatia got the point they needed at home to Portugal but the victory also boosted chances of Steve Clarke’s men edging their way into pot two of next month’s World Cup qualifying draw.

Scotland are looking for Georgia or Estonia to grab some sort of result away to Czechia and Slovakia respectively on Tuesday.

McGinn came into the Scotland team along with Lyndon Dykes after netting the only goal against Croatia on Friday and Craig Gordon shook off a virus to start.

The opening moments were a sign of things to come. There was a scare for Scotland inside 60 seconds until Robertson made a crucial covering block.

An incisive pass from Gilmour soon gave Ben Doak the chance to set up McGinn, who swept home with his right foot.

Doak was everywhere in the opening stages, making interventions deep in his own half and beating his man and putting in another dangerous ball.

The home side soon began creating a series of chances. Gordon saved from Jakub Kaminski, Piatkowski and Karol Swiderski, who also missed a sitter, while Sebastian Szymanski had a weak effort blocked.

Doak had a shot saved on the break in the midst of the home pressure before Scotland settled down and began knocking the ball about with confidence and purpose.

The chances followed. Dykes’ shot rippled the side netting, Gilmour hit the crossbar from nearly 30 yards and Doak sent McTominay clear but the Napoli man was denied by a save after great skill.

McTominay soon hit the post before Robertson’s shot was deflected over, while Gordon and John Souttar came to Scotland’s rescue at the other end.

As things stood at half-time, Scotland were behind Croatia on goals scored with Portugal 1-0 up in Split.

The second half started in exactly the same manner. Souttar cleared off the line before McGinn’s pass was turned just past the post with Scotland players lining up on the six-yard line. McTominay soon fired well over from a decent chance.

Poland got back on the front foot and eventually worked a shooting chance as Scotland defended their box in numbers. Piatkowski sent an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

Scotland were back on the bottom of the table but still needed just one goal to move them up to second. Dykes looked like he had got it when he headed Gilmour’s cross towards the top corner but Lukasz Skorupski leapt to claw the ball away.

News of a Croatia equaliser proved another blow for Scotland manager Clarke, who replaced Doak and Dykes with Ryan Christie and Lawrence Shankland before McTominay and Anthony Ralston both went off with minor injuries. Ryan Gauld and Nicky Devlin came on.

The game was no longer as open but Scotland had half-chances. Robertson fired over, Christie’s header was saved and Kenny McLean headed over before the captain had the final say.