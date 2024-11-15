Rúben Amorim believes Manchester United need to forge new identity

Rúben Amorim: 'To win time is to win games. But the most important thing for me is identity. So since day one we will start with our identity.' Photograph: Miguel Riopa/AFP via Getty Images

Rúben Amorim has said Manchester United cannot rely on their history and that his most important task is to create a new identity for the club. The head coach admitted he had taken on a long-term project but that there was an immediate need for improved results.

Amorim’s first game will be on Sunday week in the Premier League at Ipswich. He is yet to receive his work permit but United anticipate the paperwork will be completed soon. The Portuguese, who replaces Erik ten Hag, has signed a contract until June 2027 at United, who sit 13th in the Premier League.

“We know that we need time, but we have to win time,” Amorim told United’s club media. “To win time is to win games. But the most important thing for me is identity. So since day one we will start with our identity.

“Of course we are going to prepare the games, but we will focus a lot in our game model. How to play, how to press, these small things, small details. You cannot go 100 per cent on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity.”

READ MORE

United have won the Premier League 13 times but have been in steady decline since their most recent title, in 2013. Amorim, asked whether history should inspire the team, said: “That’s for sure. That’s why we are Manchester United. That’s why we are ... a long time ago, we don’t win the Premier League. But if you ask, Manchester United is the biggest club in England. So this is part of the history, it is not now. So we have to address that, to show that and to try to win again.”

Amorim said he was excited about the club’s plans to build a new ­stadium or redevelop Old Trafford, which came up in conversation with the chief executive Omar Berrada.

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada talks to head of sport for the Ineos group Dave Brailsford. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Berrada and sporting director Dan ­Ashworth travelled to Lisbon to convince Amorim he was the man to instigate a new era at United. “When Manchester United talked to me, Omar, they told me about their plans and you get excited,” Amorim said.

“It’s a real honour because I was the first choice to start that path. So it’s a great responsibility. But you feel honoured and excited to be part of that. And we know that if the team plays well and wins games, ­everything looks so much better and the people really start to believe in the new stadium and new ideas. So, we know that we are the engine of the football. Manchester United is the engine of the Premier League in my opinion.”

The former Sporting head coach arrived at United’s Carrington training ground on Monday to hold meetings and took a tour of Old Trafford on Thursday as he gets used to his new surroundings. He met a number of players not on international duty, including Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Leny Yoro, but will have to wait until the middle of next week to get a full squad to work with.

“It’s hard to explain,” Amorim replied when asked what it was like to be in Manchester. “It’s strange because it’s a feeling of belonging at the first day. And I know that it’s going to be tough. I know it’s a massive ­challenge, but I feel quite relaxed. I feel at home and I think that is important in the beginning. So, I’m very excited.”

The make-up of Amorim’s ­backroom staff is still to be confirmed but it was announced on Monday that Ruud van Nistelrooy would leave. The Dutchman, who had been in interim charge, returned in the summer to work under Ten Hag at the club where he spent five years as a player but it was decided there was no room for him in the new regime.

“To everyone at Manchester United Football Club, in particular the ­backroom staff, the players and the fans,” Van Nistelrooy posted on X on Friday. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible efforts and support. It has been a privilege and honour to ­represent the club as a player, coach and manager, and I will always cherish the memories we have shared together. @ManUtd will always have a special place in my heart, and I hope there are many more glory days at Old Trafford very soon – not only because I want the club to do well, but because you all deserve it!” – Guardian