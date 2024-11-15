Northern Ireland edge closer to Nations League promotion with Belarus win

Dion Charles celebrates scoring Northern Ireland's second goal during the Nations League Group C3 match against Belarus at Windsor Park. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Northern Ireland took a big step towards securing promotion back to the second tier of European football as second-half goals from Daniel Ballard and Dion Charles secured a 2-0 Nations League win over Belarus at Windsor Park on Friday night.

Victory keeps Michael O’Neill’s men two points clear of Bulgaria, and a draw away to Luxembourg on Monday would take them out of League C as Group 3 winners.

After last month’s 5-0 win over Bulgaria this was much harder work and O’Neill’s frustration was obvious late in the first half.

But Ballard headed the hosts in front five minutes into the second half and 10 minutes later referee Luis Godinho was sent to the monitor to spot a handball from Kirill Pechenin, allowing Charles to score his fourth international goal from the penalty spot.

Northern Ireland had not previously won more than three in a row at home since 2016, when they won six, while this was a fourth successive clean sheet at home for the first time since 2021.

Luxembourg finished bottom of the group after a 1-0 home defeat to Bulgaria, who are safe from relegation.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second with an overhead kick during the Nations League game against Poland at the Dragao stadium in Porto. Photograph: Miguel Riopa/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal ensured a top-place finish in their Nations League group after beating Poland 5-1 in Porto.

Ronaldo converted a penalty after Rafael Leao had given Portugal a second-half lead and the 39-year-old added his second, and 135th in internationals, with an overhead kick in the closing stages.

Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto were also on target as the Portuguese led 5-0 before Dominik Marczuk struck Poland’s late consolation.

While Portugal booked their quarter-final place, Poland’s hopes were dashed and if they lose to Scotland on Monday, they will be relegated.

John McGinn’s late strike clinched Scotland a 1-0 win against 10-man Croatia at Hampden Park to keep his side’s hopes of retaining their Nations League A status alive.

Croatia were reduced to 10 men shortly before half-time when midfielder Petar Sucic received his second yellow card.

Spain ensured they will finish top of Group A4 by winning 2-1 in Denmark.

Luis de la Fuente’s side, already assured of a quarter-final place, were cruising after Mikel Oyarzabal and Ayoze Perez scored in either half before Denmark pulled one back late on through substitute Gustav Isaksen.

Serbia kept their qualification hopes alive after Aleksa Terzic’s late equaliser clinched them a 1-1 draw in Zurich against Switzerland, who were relegated despite Zeki Amdouni’s second-half opener.

San Marino, who earned their first-ever competitive victory with a 1-0 win against Liechtenstein in September, remain in contention for promotion from Group D1 after Nicola Nanni’s stoppage-time penalty rescued a 1-1 draw against Gibraltar.

In Group C2, Cyprus ensured a third-place finish after winning 2-1 in Larnaca against bottom nation Lithuania, who have lost all five of their matches.