Trent Alexander-Arnold facing fortnight out in blow to Lee Carsley and England

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa, increasing Lee Carsley’s selection problems for England’s Nations League fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

The Liverpool defender pulled up in the first half of Saturday’s Premier League game and, although he is not facing a lengthy spell out, he will miss England’s double-header in Greece on Thursday and at home to the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold may be fit for Liverpool’s Premier League visit to Southampton after the international break, having avoided serious injury by coming off immediately.

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League in the week after the trip to St Mary’s Stadium.

Carsley could also be without players including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish for his final matches as England’s interim manager.

Rice, who has a broken toe, and Saka, after a strong Marc Cucurella challenge, came off during Chelsea’s draw with Arsenal on Sunday. Grealish was selected even though he has not played for Manchester City since October 20th. – Guardian