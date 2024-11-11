Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United as Rúben Amorim checks in

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left his role as assistant coach after the arrival of Rúben Amorim at Manchester United. The Dutchman oversaw three wins and a draw in interim charge after the sacking of Erik ten Hag but will not be part of the new era at Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy, a former United striker, returned to the club in the summer to work under Ten Hag, having left Old Trafford 18 years ago. He had suggested a willingness to stay under Amorim and see out the 18 months on his deal. United also confirmed the exit of his fellow coaches René Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel.

United said: “Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford.”

Amorim has his own trusted coaches from Sporting and, although his backroom staff is yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated that he will be joined by Emanuel Ferro, Adélio Cândido and Carlos Fernandes, the goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira.

Amorim arrived in England on Monday afternoon and immediately visited the club’s training ground but is awaiting his visa that will allow him to start work.

Amorim was greeted by United’s chief executive, Omar Berrada, sporting director, Dan Ashworth, and technical director, Jason Wilcox. Although not permitted to take training, Amorim is allowed to attend the club’s facilities and hold meetings. United are expecting the process of securing a visa to be quick now Amorim is in the country and the paperwork is under way and that he will be able to take training once the majority of the squad return from representing their countries.

Amorim’s toughest task will be getting United to understand and adapt to his tactics, according to the defender Matthijs de Ligt. Amorim is expected to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation, a considerable change from the 4-2-3-1 used by Ten Hag and Van Nistelrooy.

“I think a back three or a back four, it’s in general the same – the only thing of importance is how the team is set up,” De Ligt said. “You can play in a back three but if everything is not compact and everybody is doing their own job then it’s going to be really difficult, the same in a back four. That’s going to be the biggest challenge for the trainers, to get everyone on the same wavelength and same page to improve as a team and improve as players.” – Guardian