Referee David Coote suspended over apparent video of foul-mouthed Klopp rant

Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended after video footage emerged apparently showing him calling Jürgen Klopp a “German c**t” and Liverpool “shit”.

According to the clip that surfaced on social media on Monday, Coote claimed that Klopp was “arrogant” and had accused him of lying after a match between Liverpool and Burnley during Project Restart in 2020. Coote took charge of Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) said: “David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”

Asked by a friend for his opinion of Klopp, the person alleged to be Coote says: “Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying and then just had a right f**king pop at me. I’ve got no interest at speaking to someone who’s f**king arrogant. So I do my best not to speak to him ... My God, German c**t, f**k me.” The derogatory remark about Liverpool refers to the team’s performance in a game at which Coote was the fourth official.

The friend, who appears to be recording the conversation on his phone in a sparsely decorated sittingroom, goes on to clarify what he feels to be the takeaway from the conversation: “Long story short: Jürgen Klopp’s a c**t, Liverpool are all f**king bellends and we hate Scousers.”

In a separate video, Coote appears to ask viewers not to share the original recording. “Just to be clear, that last video can’t go anywhere, seriously,” he says. The friend says: “He’s a Premier League referee, let’s not ruin a bloke’s career. We’re not that bad.” – Guardian