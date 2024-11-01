Chiedozie Ogbene to be out for the season after surgery on Achilles tear

Kalvin Phillips and Dara O'Shea of Ipswich Town check on teammate Chiedozie Ogbene as he goes down injured. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty

Irish winger Chiedozie Ogbene is set to be out for the rest of the Premier League season after undergoing surgery on his Achilles.

The Ipswich Town player suffered the significant injury in the Premier League game against Brentford last Saturday. Ogbene went down under no contact but he was stretchered off in severe pain.

“Chieo had surgery on an Achilles tear yesterday and it went well,” his manager Kieran McKenna said. “It’s unlikely that he’ll play any more football this season, though.”

The injury rules Ogbene out of Ireland’s upcoming Nations League games against Finland and England next month. Ogbene will also miss a Nations League relegation playoff in March, should it be required.

READ MORE

Ogbene has been a regular starter for Heimir Hallgrímsson and his predecessor Stephen Kenny, playing 24 games and scoring four goals. His injury could open the door for Festy Ebosele, who came on as a substitute for Ogbene in the last two Nations League games. Ebosele started in Watford’s 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.