Ogbene and Brady injuries overshadow Premier League goals from Ferguson and Szmodics

Evan Ferguson and Sammie Szmodics goals in the Premier League on Saturday were overshadowed by injuries to their Republic of Ireland team-mates Chiedozie Ogbene and Robbie Brady.

Szmodics scored in Ipswich Town’s 4-3 loss to Nathan Collins’ Brentford in a first half that saw Ogbene stretchered off with a suspected torn Achilles’ tendon.

“It looks serious, unfortunately,” said Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna. “It looks like it could be an Achilles’ tear, so that would be devastating for him and for us.

“Is it a six- to nine-month injury? You’ll have to get a medical opinion on that but an Achilles’ tear is a big injury, so we hope that it won’t be that but I think the consensus at the moment is that it is.”

Ferguson came off the bench to score his first goal since November of last year to put Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 ahead at the Amex, only for Wolverhampton Wanderers to snatch a point with late strikes by Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha.

Matt Doherty was an unused Wolves substitute for the fifth game running, as was Seámus Coleman in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at Goodison Park. Both veteran fullbacks missed Ireland’s October Nations League ties, a 2-1 win in Finland and 2-0 loss in Greece, as Irish manager Heimir Hallgrímsson played Dara O’Shea and Festy Ebosele on the right.

Ebosele replaced Ogbene in both internationals so the Watford wing back will be expected to feature in November against Finland in Dublin and England at Wembley.

Before naming his Ireland squad on Thursday week, Hallgrímsson will hope for positive news on Will Smallbone, who reaggravated a hamstring issue, the newly capped Jack Taylor (also hamstring) and Robbie Brady after the 32-year-old limped out of Preston North End’s 3-3 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

“He has done his ankle,” said Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom. “He jumped for that header and when he landed, he turned his ankle. It has swollen up. We know there is damage there. How much, we won’t be certain until we get him assessed.”

The injuries could see former Ireland under-21s Andrew Moran, Sinclair Armstrong and Conor Coventry promoted to the senior squad. Moran, in particular, has impressed this season at Stoke City, where he is on loan from Brighton.