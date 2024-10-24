Richarlison on spot to sink AZ and keep up Tottenham’s perfect start

Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur 1 AZ Alkmaar 0

This was a long way from Tottenham’s most cohesive performance of the season but perhaps Ange Postecoglou can file away this narrow win over AZ Alkmaar as one of those nights when the result mattered most.

There were chances for AZ at various stages, only for poor finishing to let the Dutch side down, and it is likely that Postecoglou will not have liked some of what he watched from Spurs. Some of the understudies did not do themselves justice, not least Timo Werner, and a draw would not have flattered the visitors. Even so, Spurs still did enough to maintain their perfect record in the Europa League and it was positive to see Richarlison, with a penalty early in the second half, move them closer towards securing a place in the knockout phase by scoring for the first time since May.

There was intrigue in a heavily rotated team featuring James Maddison after his half-time substitution in last Saturday’s thrashing of West Ham. Could this be his role now? The Thursday night footballer who cannot get into the starting 11 on the weekend? If so, there was certainly no sign of any moping from the playmaker here. Maddison was constantly looking for the ball during the early stages, always aware of the possibilities around him, although it was not easy for him to create when Spurs’ attack featured so many players trying to play themselves into form.

Postecoglou’s changes made it difficult for Spurs to build momentum during an uneven first half. There was a buzz at first, the sight of Mikey Moore making his first home start a source of excitement given the hype around the 17-year-old winger, but it was not sustained. Moore was quiet after heading wide from close range in the third minute and it was not long before Werner was exhibiting familiar failings on the left flank, the forward’s lack of belief in front of goal so chronic by now that there was zero expectation he would score after being released by an impudent ball from Lucas Bergvall in the 27th minute.

READ MORE

There was no conviction as Werner opened up his body before rolling a tame shot straight at Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, while he was similarly haphazard when presented with another sight of goal by Richarlison, who was making his first start since May.

Groans followed both misses. There were flashes of anxiety from Spurs, who were aggrieved not to be given a penalty when Alexandre Penetra’s challenge drew a theatrical fall from Maddison, and AZ came into the game. They threatened when Denso Kasius, who had come on for the injured Ruben van Bommel, delivered a dangerous cross from the right. Republic of Ireland forward Troy Parrott, warmly applauded on his return to his former club, could not stretch far enough at the far post, but Spurs were inviting pressure. Ernest Poku was causing problems on the left and Penetra’s header drew a leaping save from Fraser Forster, who would also sprint from his area to tackle Kasius.

Spurs needed more intensity. Postecoglou reacted, Brennan Johnson replacing Werner at half-time, and there was an instant improvement. Johnson had a shot blocked and Moore, having switched to the left, began to worry AZ with a few winding runs.

There was a different feel and the breakthrough was on the cards when Rodrigo Bentancur picked out Maddison with a searching pass. Maddison’s touch was slightly heavy but the ball ran to Bergvall and his presence was enough to panic Maxim Dekker, who conceded a penalty with a desperate tackle on the midfielder.

It was a clear foul, although less obvious was who would take the spot-kick, Richarlison grabbing the ball, Maddison taking it off him, Maddison giving it back to the Brazilian. It all seemed unnecessary. Richarlison eventually stepped up to score in accomplished fashion.

Spurs deserved to be ahead, although their lead was not entirely secure. They could have been level when Radu Dragusin, who appears not to have learned anything from his red card against Qarabag on his previous appearance, lost possession to Poku. Bentancur saved the centre back with a vital challenge. Forster would also make an excellent save from the substitute, Mayckel Lahdo, but AZ’s challenge ended when David Moller Wolfe was sent off for a second booking with five minutes left. – Guardian