Premier League round-up: Danny Welbeck’s goal seals smash-and-grab Brighton raid

Danny Welbeck celebrates his goal during Brighton's Premier League game against Newcastle United at St James' Park. Photograph: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United 0 Brighton 1

Danny Welbeck’s fifth goal of the season snatched a smash-and-grab victory at Newcastle as Brighton banked another three Premier League points.

Welbeck’s 35th-minute strike came decidedly against the run of play as the Magpies dominated much of the game, but were made to pay for not taking their chances.

Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen made a series of fine saves to keep Eddie Howe’s men at bay and ensure it was they who emerged with the points in a 1-0 win

Brighton’s afternoon was soured slightly by Welbeck’s departure on a stretcher after being caught in the back by Fabian Schar.

Fulham 1 Aston Villa 3

Aston Villa rediscovered their winning form in the Premier League with a dominant 3-1 victory over 10-man Fulham.

Raul Jimenez’s fifth-minute fifth goal of the season had put Fulham ahead against a Villa side who had drawn their last two domestic matches.

But Morgan Rogers equalised soon after in the ninth and, after Andreas Pereira scuffed a penalty for Fulham, Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead before they took advantage of Joachim Andersen’s red card to wrap the game up through an Issa Diop own goal.

Southampton 2 Leicester City 3

Jordan Ayew completed a sensational turnaround as his added-time winner capped a 3-2 comeback win for Leicester at 10-man Southampton.

Substitute Ayew smashed in Harry Winks’s low corner eight minutes into stoppage time, after Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Vardy’s penalty sparked an incredible comeback.

Goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo had lifted the hosts and built hope of a first victory of the Premier League season.

However, the second-half turnaround ramps up the pressure on boss Russell Martin – with Saints club-record run of matches without a top-flight victory now at 21.

Their last Premier League win was against Leicester but the omens were not on their side – with 4-1 and 5-0 defeats to the Foxes in the Championship last season and Leicester boss Steve Cooper holding a 9-2 aggregate record against Martin from their previous two clashes.

Ipswich Town 0 Everton 2

Everton beat Ipswich 2-0 at Portman Road to secure their first away victory of the Premier League season and leave the Tractor Boys still looking for a maiden win since sealing promotion.

The visitors were clinical with their finishing as Iliman Ndiaye scored in the 17th minute and Michael Keane doubled the Toffees’ advantage five minutes before the break.

Ipswich had wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead through Jack Clarke but he skied his effort high over the bar and they were also denied a first-half penalty when referee Michael Oliver was called to the VAR screen to reverse his initial decision.

Aro Muric was by far the busiest of the two goalkeepers while Everton’s England stopper Jordan Pickford was troubled very little throughout as the well-drilled Everton defence held firm.