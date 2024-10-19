Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund steer Manchester United back to winning way

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal during the Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United 2 Brentford 1

Manchester United enjoyed a much-needed return to winning ways as Alejandro Garnacho’s sublime volley and a cool Rasmus Højlund finish saw Erik ten Hag’s side come back to beat Brentford at Old Trafford.

The under-fire Red Devils boss hit out at “fairy tales” and “lies” about his future on the eve of a match his side could ill afford to slip up in having made their worst start to a Premier League season after seven games.

Ethan Pinnock’s header in first-half stoppage-time put Brentford on course for a first Old Trafford win since 1937, but Garnacho and Højlund goals secured a 2-1 triumph and a first victory in all competitions in a month.

The Red Devils had been winless in five matches and were facing a third consecutive home league loss when Pinnock scored from a corner after Matthijs de Ligt was again forced off with his bloodied head.

Despite officials following the rules there was a sense of injustice, which perhaps fuelled United’s flying start to the second half as Garnacho volleyed home Marcus Rashford’s brilliant cross in the 47th minute.

United looked reinvigorated and went ahead when Bruno Fernandes’s inspired flick put Højlund behind to coolly clip over Mark Flekken in the 62nd minute, sealing a third Premier League win of the campaign.

Things could have been different had super starters Brentford struck their latest early blow just 145 seconds in, but Kevin Schade failed to connect with a tantalising cross.

Bryan Mbeumo struck off target before United’s injury-disrupted defence dealt with another blow as De Ligt got attention having headed Schade’s knee.

The defender was patched up and the game continued evenly, with Brentford surviving a scare in the 21st minute.

Flekken flapped after Lisandro Martinez – deployed at left back – glanced a header on goal, meaning Brentford’s goalkeeper had to quickly react to stop Højlund’s bundled effort crossing the line.

Andre Onana saved a thundering Christian Nørgaard attempt and United were now enjoying a period in the ascendancy, with Garnacho denied before the officials saved Christian Eriksen’s blushes after blazing over.

A flurry of chances followed, including Garnacho slamming off target having been brilliantly found by Rashford.

United’s toothlessness has been costly this season and was punished deep in first-half stoppage-time with the hosts temporarily down to 10 men as medical staff struggled to stem the bleeding on De Ligt’s head injury.

It meant referee Sam Barrott sent him to the sidelines again, with Mikkel Damsgaard swinging over a corner and Pinnock easily shook off Diogo Dalot to power home a header.

De Ligt raged and boos greeted the officials as they headed down the tunnel.

United returned from the break with the bit between their teeth and levelled within two minutes of the restart.

Impressive Rashford swung over a fine cross from the right to the far post, where Garnacho’s crashing volley flew past Flekken and sent Old Trafford wild.

Buoyed by that goal, the 20-year-old picked the ball up on the left, cut inside and forced Flekken to push his skipping strike wide of the post from distance.

Casemiro tried his luck before Fernandes struck into the ground and across the face of goal, with the skipper soon seeing a driving effort held by Flekken.

The Portuguese was heavily involved and his smart touch led to United taking the lead in the 62nd minute.

Eriksen drove a pass forward to Fernandes, whose flick on put Højlund through to delicately clip over Flekken.

Brentford’s goalkeeper spread himself to stop Dalot adding another, with Casemiro whizzing wide and Garnacho shooting again as United tried and failed to put the game to bed.

Those missed chances were giving Brentford hope, with substitute Fabio Carvalho dragging wide in stoppage time. Fernandes forced Flekken into a save with the last kick of the game.