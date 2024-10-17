‘Thank you football’ - former Ireland winger Aiden McGeady announces retirement

Former Republic of Ireland international Aiden McGeady has announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

The Glasgow-born winger, who won four Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and the Scottish League Cup with Celtic and was capped 93 times by Ireland, has called it a day after leaving Ayr by mutual agreement earlier this month.

In a career which spanned more than 20 years, he also played for Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sunderland and Hibernian and had loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Charlton

In a statement released on social media, McGeady said: “Football has given me so much and getting to play the game I loved at the top level is the stuff dreams are made of. I truly lived that dream every day on the pitch.

READ MORE

“There are so many memories, too many to mention, but getting to pull on the famous green and white Celtic jersey, the team I supported, was extremely special.

“Playing in the Champions League and individual honours I received there in front of those amazing fans are some of the most memorable moments of my life.

Aiden McGeady celebrates after scoring Celtic's second goal during the CIS Insurance Cup Final against Rangers at Hampden Park in March 2009. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“I’ve been lucky enough to play for so many great teams in England, Scotland, Russia, brilliant memories at the best clubs.

“I will never forget the magical times representing Ireland for 13 years and getting to the Euros in the process. I have made lifelong friends in football, played with some world class team mates along the way.

“I’d like to thank all the managers, coaching staff and backroom staff that helped guide me through the good and bad times. From the start of my career as a boy, to the very end of it, thank you for the support.

“An extra special thank you to my loving family, friends, and advisers who have been with me on this journey every step of the way.

“To the fans and everyone who played a part in my footballing story, I won’t forget you. This part of my journey may be at the end, but I’m looking forward to the future. Thank you football.”