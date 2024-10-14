‘Anything can happen’: Guardiola discusses England job link on Italian TV

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's contract is up in the summer. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Pep Guardiola has suggested “anything can happen” with his future as Roy Keane urged the Football Association to pursue the Manchester City manager to take over as England manager.

Guardiola, who has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League since taking over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

The 53-year-old recently stressed his love for the club is “deep” and has not ruled out signing an extension, but has yet to make any definitive decisions amid links to succeeding Gareth Southgate as permanent England manager.

“Leaving City? It’s not true, I haven’t decided yet,” Guardiola said when asked about his future on Italian TV show Che tempo Che Fa, as reported by Sky Italia.

“And it is not even true that I will be the next England coach. If I had decided I would say it… I don’t know either, anything can happen.”

ITV pundit Keane believes England should bide their time to see whether Guardiola is a viable option.

Speaking after interim manager Lee Carsley oversaw a 3-1 Nations League win over Finland in Helsinki, former Manchester United captain Keane said: “The FA have to go for the best guy, whatever.

“Go for the best. Pep’s contract is up in the summer.”

Interim England manager Lee Carsley appears to have distanced himself further from taking on the role permanently after admitting the job “deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies”.

The 50-year-old’s suggestion after Thursday’s surprise defeat to Greece he will “hopefully” be returning to his role with the under-21s following next month’s fixtures was confusing.

And his admission before the 3-1 Nations League win over Finland that he did not formally apply for the vacancy before the August 2nd deadline – he was appointed as temporary boss a week later – backed up his continued assertions he is focusing on getting the side through the three international breaks he was tasked with.

But after victory in Helsinki, Carsley gave further insight into how he sees the position by telling ITV: “My bosses have made it totally clear what they need from me.

“This job deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies and been there and done it – and I’m still on the path to doing that.

“I’ve not really thought that much about it. I keep saying the same thing – my remit was to do six games and I’m really happy with that.”

England interim manager Lee Carsley appears to have distanced himself from taking on the job on a full-time basis. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Carsley was, at least, happy to get things back on track following the criticism he received after his experimental team selection against Greece backfired spectacularly.

“I’m enjoying it – but I didn’t enjoy it the last two days. I’m not used to losing and I don’t take it very well,” he added.

“I thought we were looking for a reaction (against Finland). I think they have shown they responded really well, in the best way.

“Scored three good goals, a bit disappointed to concede that one at the end but I thought we were a lot better tonight.

“We played with a lot more control. Looking at the data we had massive possession, lots of passes and created a lot of chances – but I think we can still be better.”

England winger Jack Grealish owes Trent Alexander-Arnold £500 after the Liverpool defender scored a superb free-kick.

Leading 1-0 through Grealish’s first-half goal, Alexander-Arnold whipped home a 74th-minute set-piece to give Carsley’s side some much-needed breathing room.

“I said, as a joke, if you score this I’ll give you five hundred quid – and he just slapped it in the top bin. I owe him,” Grealish told ITV.

Declan Rice added a third with six minutes to go before Arttu Hoskonen scored a late consolation for the hosts.