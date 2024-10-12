‘We could have a perfect game and still lose to a team like Greece’: World Cup qualification remains Hallgrímsson’s aim

The Republic of Ireland's 2-1 result over Finland was the first win of Heimir Hallgrímsson's tenure as head coach. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Before training on Saturday morning at the Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus, with temperatures already a searing 29 degrees, Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson cut through the language barrier.

“We could have a perfect game tomorrow and still lose to a team like Greece,” said the Icelander. “You need to be realistic.”

Above all else, Hallgrímsson’s remit as Ireland coach is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America. This simplifies the 57 year old’s role, allowing him to muffle the constant din around Irish football.

His overall vision is uncomplicated. Build a group of “13, 14, 15″ regulars who can spring a surprise as third seeds, if FIFA’s qualification draw in mid-December proves generous to Ireland.

“It was one of first things we spoke about in this camp, looking forward and trying to see what the future is; the draw, games next season and what it takes for us to qualify for the World Cup,” said Hallgrimsson, “which is the big goal of course.”

Beating Finland 2-1 in Helsinki last Thursday feels very far removed from Ireland returning to a major tournament, 20 months from now.

Despite the World Cup expansion from 32 to 48 countries, only 16 European teams will travel, the 12 group winners and four from the play-offs in March 2026.

Hallgrímsson, meanwhile, has not ruled out playing Evan Ferguson and Troy Parrott, who replaced the former in the 71st minute against Finland, up front together against Greece.

“[Parrott] did well, he did what we expected of him [against Finland],” he said. “He’s a forward that really wants to get goals, he is willing to make the runs in behind, but he’s a little bit different to Evan in the way he plays.

Ireland's Troy Parrott comes on to replace Evan Ferguson against Finland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“So, there will be moments when he will be needed. It’s always [about] who we are playing against and how we think the game will be played.”

“What he did was good, maybe a little bit over-ambitious at times but he came in with a lot of energy. When we put in substitutes we want them to change the game.

Could Ferguson and Parrott play off each other? “Sure, I can see that,” Hallgrímsson replied.

“If you look at the best teams, they’re pretty consistent; not [a starting] 11, but it’s 13,14,15. All coaches are constantly looking at having a settled team, so they can see the big picture.

“I will not give a date for when I expect to have stability in what we are doing. Time will just tell. The sooner the better. You are always looking for the someone who is better than the ones that are playing, you are always looking.”

Sunday’s game is overshadowed by the death of Greece international George Baldock (31), who was founded dead on Wednesday in the pool of his Athens home.

“I think it will increase their togetherness,” said Hallgrímsson.

“Greece are a really good team, hard to breakdown and hard to beat, as you would have seen in England.

“Moments like this just brings, not only them, but people together and makes you realise life is more than football.

“I am a little bit connected to this because [Baldock] played for my hometown club back in Iceland when he was 18.”

In 2012, Baldock made 16 appearances for ÍBV Vestmannaeyjar while on loan from MK Dons.

“We of course give condolences to his family and everyone around him,” he added. “I think they will be the same team, maybe more emotions. If that’s good or bad we will see.”

Greece v Republic of Ireland: Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens – Sunday, 7.45pm. Live coverage on RTÉ2 from 7pm.