Derry City recover to take draw against Bohemians

League of Ireland: Derry City 1 Bohemians 1

Derry City failed to keep the pressure on Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers as Bohemians bounced back at the Brandywell to ease any relegation areas as the season draws to a close.

Derry now sit three points adrift of Shelbourne with a game in hand at home to Sligo Rovers on Monday.

The visitors made it clear from the outset that Derry would be facing a much tougher challenge than that which saw them lose 2-0 in the FAI Cup.

Dayle Rooney warmed the palms of Derry’s keeper Brian Maher in the early action, the keeper pushing the effort over the crossbar.

The home side threatened in the 10th minute when a superb free-kick forced Kacper Chorazka into a superb save when touching the ball on to the crossbar, Michael Duffy attempting to emulate his superb strike at Dalymount.

Well organised and displaying no shortage of energy, Jordan Flores did well to clear the ball off his goal line in the 15th minute, the defender getting down low to block a Paul McMullan shot.

However, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 20th minute to stun the Foyleside attendance of 3,123.

The move was fashioned by a superb passing move down the left flank before the ball found the figure of Archie Meekison and he produced a superb finish to record his first goal for his new club.

Shocked by the opening goal, Will Patching should have restored equality for the home side when Paul McMullan played him into a one-on-one situation with Chorazka minutes later but the keeper managed to block the effort.

Derry worked hard to get a foothold in the game with Ben Doherty driving a powerful shot which was well gathered by the Bohs keeper as the game edged towards the half-time whistle, Alan Reynolds delighted with his side’s first half performance.

Bohs maintained their tenacity following the change of ends but on the hour the home side grabbed a vital equaliser following a set-piece.

Duffy floated the ball into the danger area and the corner was met by Pat Hoban who headed his side back into the game.

Brandywell erupted on the 77th minute when a break down the right by substitute Danny Mullen saw him deliver a perfect cross but McMullan crashed his volley on to the upright and Bohs breathed a sigh of relief.

Derry owned the ball during the latter and sub Sean Robertson weaved his way into the danger area but he was crowded out at the vital moment.

Derry now have it all to do against Sligo at the Brandywell on Monday and a win for the visitors would see them level on points with the Candystripes.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Wisdom, Doherty (Mullen 57 mins); Diallo, Patching (Coll 62); McMullan (Robertson 88), O’Reilly, Duffy; Hoban.

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka, Kirk, Mills, Byrne, Flores (Carroll 75 mins); Devoy, McDonnell (McMannus 85); Clarke (Piszczek 75), Meekison (Grant 70), Rooney; Tierney.

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).