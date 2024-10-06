Adam Foley’s injury-time goal sends Drogheda United to FAI Cup final

FAI Cup semi-final: Drogheda United 3 Wexford 2

Drogheda United confirmed their place in the final of the FAI Cup, where Derry City await them in a November 10th date at the Aviva Stadium, but not before they were given an almighty scare by Wexford.

Eleven years to the day since Drogheda last took to the field in an FAI Cup semi-final, Kevin Doherty’s side took to the field at Weavers Park as heavy favourites against the First Division side.

Back in 2013, they beat local rivals Dundalk with the help of a penalty award and two red cards shown to opposition players by referee Anthony Buttimer. It is considered one of the most controversial, and memorable, cup semi-finals of all time.

This too will be remembered for years to come. Once again, Drogheda progressed and it is those of a claret and blue persuasion that will look back fondly at what unfolded at the old ground on the Windmill Road.

READ MORE

Adam Foley’s injury-time goal sealed their safe passage, the final act of a game that twisted and turned but only truly came to life in the second half.

Wexford pushed Drogheda all the way after Aaron Dobbs’s first-half strike handed them a deserved lead in front of a sold out 2,543 crowd.

There was none of Drogheda’s trademark intensity and Wexford were proving themselves perfectly capable of capitalising as James Keddy’s team did most of the early running.

The Wexford manager won a league title with United back in 2007 and back on his old stamping ground his young charges were showing what they were made of in front of the RTÉ cameras.

Mikie Rowe tested Luke Dennison with the game’s first opportunity of note and Divin Ismala and Seán McHale followed, but neither really tested the Drogheda goalkeeper.

The hosts were dealt a serious blow when Frantz Pierrot was forced off after 30 minutes of play. With 11 goals in the league and cup to his name, the departure of the Haitian international was a setback, albeit it was Foley who replaced him.

The away team went in front thanks to a superb move after 42 minutes, orchestrated by Kian Corbally and Thomas Owula. The latter’s cross was met by Rowe but when Dennison saved his effort, Dobbs completed the job from close range.

United were much improved in the second half, with manager Doherty’s displeasure clear for all to see. Elicha Ahui gained possession in midfield and when Douglas James-Taylor found Conor Kane wide on the left, he lifted a cross into the area. It was only cleared as far as Andrew Quinn, whose wayward shot was diverted into the net by Foley for the first of his two goals after 65 minutes.

James-Taylor then headed in Darragh Markey’s corner on 77 minutes to give Drogheda the lead, but two minutes later Wexford had pulled level after another Oluwa set up Dobbs to bundle it in.

Extra-time loomed as Wexford couldn’t build any momentum on the back of their equaliser.

And Drogheda made them pay with the winner in the 92nd minute as James Bolger flicked on Ahui’s throw and Foley provided the finish to set off joyous scenes among the home supporters.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Dennison; Quinn, Webster, Bolger; Ahui, Brennan, Farrell (Heeney, 58), Markey, Kane; Pierrot (Foley, 30), James-Taylor.

WEXFORD: Walsh; Isamala, Temple, O’Malley, McHale (James Crawford, 90+4); Lovic (Curtis, 76), Levingston, Corbally; Rowe (Boyle, 55), Dobbs (Harnett, 90+4), Oluwa.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.