Premier League: Arsenal make easy work of Southampton, Fulham test Man City

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's third goal of the afternoon against Southampton at Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Premier League: Arsenal 3 Southampton 1

Arsenal bounced back from conceding a goal to lowly Southampton to win 3-1 after a pulsating second half in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium, with winger Bukayo Saka instrumental in the Gunners’ victory.

After a dull first half, the visiting Saints, who came into the game in 19th place in the league with a single point to their name, took a surprising lead through Cameron Archer in the 55th minute. But it was short-lived as Saka teed up Kai Havertz to equalise less than four minutes later.

Subsitute Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead in the 69th minute with a brilliant first-time finish from close range after Saka picked him out at the back post with a superb cross, and Saka got on the scoresheet himself in the 88th minute to put the game out of reach.

The win means Arsenal head into the international break in third spot in the table on 17 points, level with second-placed Manchester City and one behind leaders Liverpool.

READ MORE

Manchester City 3 Fulham 2

Mateo Kovacic scored either side of halftime to fire Manchester City to an entertaining 3-2 victory over Fulham at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium, as the hosts kept their grip on second place in the Premier League standings.

Pep Guardiola’s men have 17 points after seven games, a point behind leaders Liverpool, while Marco Silva’s Fulham are sixth with 11 points.

While City dominated possession early on, Fulham grew into the game and were first on the scoresheet when Andreas Pereira stabbed it home in the 26th minute after a crafty back heel from Mexican Raul Jimenez.

City equalised six minutes later when Fulham struggled to clear a corner and the ball fell to Kovacic, who took one touch before firing it in. The midfielder grabbed his second in the 47th minute when he latched onto a pass from Jack Grealish and rifled home another terrific finish from the edge of the area.

Jeremy Doku gave City a two-goal lead in the 82nd minute with a rocket into the top corner for the Belgian’s first goal of the season. Rodrigo Muniz pulled one back for the visitors in the 88th minute but City held on to win.

West Ham 4 Ispwich Town 1

West Ham United claimed their first home win in the Premier League under Julen Lopetegui as they beat promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 at the London Stadium.

Michail Antonio swept the Hammers in front inside the opening minute, but their lead did not last long with Liam Delap firing Ipswich’s equaliser after six minutes.

Ipswich looked capable of a first Premier League win until Mohammed Kudus put West Ham back in front just before halftime after Antonio’s header bounced down off the crossbar.

Jarrod Bowen slotted West Ham’s third in the 49th minute and the winger then set up Lucas Paqueta 20 minutes later to put the game out of Ipswich’s reach.

West Ham, who ended a four-game winless streak in the Premier League, have eight points from seven games while Ipswich have four points and are just above the relegation zone.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank celebrates after his team beat Wolves 5-3 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

Brentford 5 Wolves 3

Brentford scored an early goal for the fourth straight Premier League game as they beat Wolves 5-3 in an enthralling end-to-end encounter that had six goals scored in a chaotic first half.

Having scored in the first minute in their last three games, Brentford kicked things off with a goal in the second minute this time when Nathan Collins headed home, but Wolves responded two minutes later with Matheus Cunha grabbing the equaliser.

Wolves then conceded a penalty after a VAR check when Mario Lemina dragged Collins down in the box and Bryan Mbeumo scored his sixth goal of the season, but yet again their lead did not last long when Jorgen Larsen made it 2-2 at the other end.

However, Brentford went into the break with a two-goal cushion after Christian Norgaard found the bottom corner following a flowing passing move and Ethan Pinnock scored from a corner to make it 4-2.

The second half was far less chaotic but Brentford scored a fifth in the 90th minute when Fabio Carvalho tapped in from close range before Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri unleashed a venomous shot that went through goalkeeper Mark Flekken’s legs.

The defeat left Wolves bottom of the standings with one point after seven games while Brentford moved up to ninth with 10 points.

Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 0

A stunning first-half goal by attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte lifted Leicester City to their first win of the Premier League season as the hosts beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the King Power Stadium.

A moment of individual brilliance from Buonanotte put Leicester ahead in the 16th minute to the delight of the home fans after the Argentine received a lofted pass from full back James Justin before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner.

Defensive midfielder Lewis Cook thought he had put Bournemouth on level terms after scoring from a direct free-kick in the 65th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Leicester moved to 15th place in the Premier League standings, while Bournemouth dropped to 13th ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.