‘I don’t accept mediocrity’: Arne Slot urges Liverpool to improve before Bologna tie

Arne Slot has said he will not accept mediocrity at Liverpool and every player who wears the famous red shirt must attain the highest standards.

Liverpool went top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Wolves on Saturday but their new head coach remains critical of aspects of the performance. Slot will become the first Liverpool manager or head coach to win eight of his opening nine matches should his team defeat Bologna in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.

Before the tie, the 46-year-old outlined the demands that have underpinned his impressive start when analysing the closing stages at Molineux.

Slot said: “We didn’t concede anything in the last 15 minutes – I think they only had two shots in the second half – but in promising situations we lost the ball before it led to a chance, and we lost the ball a few times really easy before it even got to a promising situation. We as a team, if you have so much quality, cannot accept mediocrity.

“You have to ask from yourself every second of the day, every second of the game, the highest standards that this shirt brings. I, and we as a staff, have to set those standards very clear and that 15 minutes when we lost the ball so many times in promising positions, or moments that could lead to promising positions, is maybe not acceptable.”

Despite criticising Liverpool’s sloppiness in possession Slot said he did not berate his players at Wolves and was encouraged by their reaction.

“I don’t lose my temper that much. I don’t think it is a good idea to do it every single day so the players think: ‘There he is again, screaming at us’. But the positive thing about this group is I don’t accept mediocrity and they don’t as well. I saw after the game one or two players maybe more frustrated about that but also about the way they started the game.”

Slot will be without Federico Chiesa for his first European night at Anfield and Liverpool’s 250th game in the Champions League/European Cup. He wants Liverpool, players and fans alike, to demonstrate how much they missed the competition when they dropped into the Europa League last season.

“I was privileged enough to work at Feyenoord with Champions League nights last season,” Slot said. “People tell me it will be even more special over here. What I expect from my players is after they missed out on the Champions League for a year, I want to see and feel this when they step out tomorrow. They have to be ready.

“I want the same from the fans. I hope they feel this desire to show to Europe again: ‘You missed us because of this’. That combination should lead to a very special night for everybody involved.” – Guardian