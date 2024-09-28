Premier League round-up: Arsenal secure late, late win over Leicester in thriller

Kai Havertz scores Arsenal's fourth goal in stoppage time during the Premier League match against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal 4 Leicester City 2

Arsenal scored two stoppage-time goals to claim a remarkable 4-2 win over Leicester at the Emirates.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola warned Mikel Arteta’s men to prepare for a war as the rivalry between champions and contenders cranked up another notch prior to Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

And, after seeing Newcastle battle to a draw against City at St James’ Park, the Gunners knew a victory here would draw them level with the side they are attempting to dethrone.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard appeared to have sent them on their way. But James Justin’s deflected header and brilliant volley after the interval – supported by an inspired Mads Hermansen in goal – left the hosts rocking.

READ MORE

However, Trossard’s volley from a corner cannoned in off Wilfred Ndidi to win it for Arsenal in the fourth minute of added time before Kai Havertz struck a fourth as Arsenal joined City on 14 points after six matches.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores his fourth goal during the Premier League match against Brighton at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea 4 Brighton 2

Cole Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in the first half of a match during Chelsea’s 4-2 victory over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer continued his sublime Chelsea career, scoring his sixth in six games, including a wonderful free-kick in the 31st minute.

The Blues were far from their best and had initially gone a goal down in the opening stages in west London.

[ Premier League tableOpens in new window ]

Enzo Maresca’s men’s started sloppily and a poor piece of goalkeeping saw them ship an early goal. Brighton attacked down the left and, after Levi Colwill failed to deal with a routine clearance, Robert Sanchez was indecisive with his decision to punch and Georginio Rutter beat him to the ball to nod into the empty net.

The Blues had been second best. They were on the wrong end of every duel and their passes were inaccurate prior to Palmer being slipped through one-on-one against the run of play. The 22-year-old’s scuffed effort on to the post acted as a warm-up to his clinical showing later on.

After Adam Webster’s misplaced pass back to his goalkeeper was pounced upon by Nicolas Jackson, the in-form striker, who scored twice at West Ham last week, set up Palmer with a pass across the six-yard box for him to tap home.

The Blues had ridden the storm and soon after the restart they burst forward to win a penalty. A crossfield switch to Jadon Sancho saw the winger burst past Carlos Baleba to draw the foul and Palmer made no mistake with a placed spot-kick into the bottom left-hand corner.

Palmer’s magical afternoon went up a notch and he completed a sensational hat-trick from a set-piece. He whipped a superb free-kick into the top left corner to make it 3-1.

But, typical of Chelsea’s afternoon, another poor pass from Sanchez was intercepted by Brighton’s Baleba as the visitors brought one back.

Palmer was not content with three. The former Manchester City man continued to pick up neat pockets in behind Brighton’s back line and, after he combined with Sancho down the left once more, he took little time in blasting his effort first-time towards the near post and past Bart Verbruggen for a fourth.

Last season’s Premier League young player of the year finally looked human in the second half when he scuffed a one-on-one wide with his weaker right foot before his audacious half-volley clipped the bar minutes later.

After Maresca flexed Chelsea’s strength in depth with a series of substitutions, the Blues slowed down the match and made it three league wins on the spin.

Everton 2 Crystal Palace 1

Dwight McNeil’s two goals secured Everton’s first win of the season after a rare comeback as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Not since October 2022 had the team recovered from going behind to pick up three Premier League points and after twice squandering 2-0 leads to lose in the last month it was a relief for manager Sean Dyche to experience the other side.

Trailing to Marc Guehi’s early goal the game swung in the space of nine minutes at the start of the second half.

Just 77 seconds after the restart McNeil curled home from 25 yards after Ashley Young intercepted a pass deep in Palace territory before firing past Dean Henderson after bringing down a cross from half-time substitute Jack Harrison.

It ensured a week which had begun with positive off-field news as the Friedkin Group agreed a deal to buy out majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri ended with an important success on the pitch.

Nottingham Forest 0 Fulham 1

Raul Jimenez’s controversial penalty clinched Fulham a 1-0 win at the City Ground and halted Nottingham Forest’s unbeaten Premier League start.

Jimenez converted his 50th goal in the English top flight early in the second half after a lengthy VAR check, which ended with referee Josh Smith viewing the pitchside monitor.

Forest had won two and drawn three of their previous five matches and their highest crowd in over a decade – 30,139 – was denied a first home league win since April.

But Forest’s fans were left frustrated as a second VAR decision went against them and Fulham – now unbeaten in their last five league games – had their measure.

Brentford 1 West Ham 1

Brentford raced into the Premier League record books but still only had a point to show for it after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

The Bees went ahead after only 37 seconds through Bryan Mbeumo to become the first team to score in the first minute of three consecutive matches.

But, just like in the previous two games, they were unable to hold on to their early lead and Tomas Soucek grabbed a second-half equaliser for the Hammers.

Thomas Frank’s side had scored within 23 seconds at both Manchester City and Tottenham, so West Ham could hardly say they had not been warned.

But the visitors could only hold out for 14 seconds longer before Brentford, from their own kick-off, found the net.

Kevin Schade collected the ball on the right of the Hammers’ penalty area and lifted it into the centre.

Jean-Clair Todibo’s weak headed clearance was pounced upon by Fabio Carvalho, who nodded it back towards Mbeumo.

The ball was slightly behind the striker but he still managed to produce a superb, controlled volley with his left foot into the top corner.