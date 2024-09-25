Manchester United reined in by Twente as Eriksen goes from hero to villain

Manchester United 1 Twente 1 (Eriksen 35; Lammers 68)

When Manchester United click as they did here for large swathes, their attack features organised chaos and their defence is compact, as shown by their four clean sheets this season. This last statistic was heading for a fifth until a hapless Christian Eriksen turned from scoring hero to culprit with a dither that allowed Sam Lammers to equalise on 68 minutes.

Chasing victory, Erik ten Hag replaced the restored Marcus Rashford for Rasmus Højlund, Mason Mount for Joshua Zirkee, and Kobbie Mainoo for Eriksen. But this last dice-throw failed despite an added-time scramble that had Harry Maguire heading goalwards so United’s Europa League challenge starts with a point.

After a rousing sing-along to Country Roads that reverberated from the PA through heavy rain, United continued the good on-ball work of Saturday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace. That featured a possession-heavy style which, according to Ten Hag’s naysayers, is beyond his ken to shape. But, it was replicated here, as André Onana, Lisandro Martínez, Maguire, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui shuffled the ball between them near goal and into midfield.

There was spoiling, too, from Ugarte who, on full debut, poked possession away from Youri Regeer at halfway in the kind of act he was bought for, as did Mazraoui when Anass Salah-Eddine swooped in along the left byline. The challenge led to a corner that Michel Vlap flashed in from the left. The ball bounced towards the far touchline, Diogo Dalot was robbed by Bart Van Rooij, and he fed Sam Lammers. Twente’s No 10, in space, spooned the ball wide of the left post.

Lining up as United’s No 9, again, Zirkzee’s natural game is more akin to the deft thinking of a playmaker, as a no-look backheel that flummoxed Twente’s rearguard and put Marcus Rashford in behind illustrated. The latter’s cross was scuffed but another bright United attack ensued.

Then, a scramble in Twente’s area, involving Diogo Dalot, Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and a Christian Eriksen effort that was blocked, allowing Lars Unnerstall to collect. The goalkeeper, next, had to beat away an inadvertent Mees Hilgers shot when Martínez headed across the six-yard box for Zirkzee and the centre-back, clumsily, interjected.

Rashford, the beneficiary of Alejandro Garnacho dropping to the bench, was a force, as illustrated by another gallop along the left and instant pass to Zirkzee; then a cheeky nutmeg of Ricky van Wolfswinkel that drew “oohs” from the Red Devils’ faithful. He was also part of a three-man press involving Zirkzee and Fernandes whenever Unnerstall looked to begin from the back and, also, the first to congratulate Eriksen on the opener: a bullet of a finish that flew into the left corner.

The chance came from a reverse ball from the ever-clever Fernandes into Dalot who, marauding in the area, saw Eriksen take over and finish supremely. The 45 minutes ended with two Twente corners but the half was United’s.

Could Ten Hag’s men continue? When Mitchell Van Bergen threatened down the left, Fernandes led the charge to ensure the No 7 was snuffed out, a rosy augury that United were determined not to fade. As, too, was the Rashford footwork that bewildered two Twente defenders and took him knifing towards goal before Joseph Oosting’s side recovered.

It had the feel of a cruise for United. They had to stay alert but as Mazraoui’s slick control and lissome-legged skip forward showed, they were a class (or more) above their foe. The Moroccan’s foray led to a corner, and Maguire chiding himself for smacking the ball straight into Unnerstall’s gloves.

Then, Martínez, as he likes to do, clattered into Sem Steijn, was booked, and the same player’s free-kick was a laser that had Onana dipping left to repel. Two corners ensued and were defended and soon United were racing in via Rashford as they sought a second to ease a nervy last half hour. Eriksen, with a corner, looked to create it but Twente remained firm.

Joy for the Dutch next. Rooij skated 40 yards forward, evaded Maguire, Ugarte tackled and Eriksen received but he dawdled and Lammers mugged the Dane, raced into United’s area and beat Onana to the right. The Twente support partied and though Zirkzee, Mainoo, Garnacho, who entered for Diallo, Dalot and Hojlund all threatened United ended with a second consecutive draw. – Guardian