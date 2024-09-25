Former IRFU head of athletic development switches allegiance to FAI

Jason Cowman was a key figure in the Ireland set-up during the team’s four Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Jason Cowman, the former IRFU head of athletic development, has begun working for the FAI in a similar role.

Cowman was a key figure in the Ireland set-up during the team’s four Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams.

The highly-rated trainer previously spent 10 years at Leinster, where he was head of fitness when the province captured three European titles in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

“Jason contributed a huge amount to Irish rugby over 15 years and we thank him for his incredible service over that time,” said Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

READ MORE

Since making the move, Cowman has joined the FAI’s assistant director of coaching Shane Robinson at recent Ireland under-15 and under-21 matches.

The Dubliner, who holds a doctorate in human performance and innovation from University or Limerick, was replaced at the IRFU by Aled Walters, who was part of South Africa’s back room team when they won the World Cup in 2019, in between stints with Munster and England.

“Jason has a role which is to the players first and to the game second, and that’s very rare to find,” Dr Liam Hennessy, former IRFU director of fitness, told The Irish Independent.

“His ability to sit back quietly and observe, consult with his colleagues in medical, stats, analysis, coaches across the board is something that’s very hard to find – where somebody has the ability to do that but the credibility along with it.”

Hennessy even credited Cowman with bringing GPS tracking of players into Irish rugby.

“It was a very difficult task to try and persuade coaches when I was involved in that role to open up and embrace the future, but Jayo did it. Not only did he do it but he also ensured that Leinster were the first to use the system in world rugby.

“He’ll be the conductor of the orchestra, working on an individualised basis to have players prepared. I can’t name anyone else in world rugby who’s at that level.”