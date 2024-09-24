No shocks in League Cup as Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea go safely through

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku scores their side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Manchester City survived a late scare to get back to winning ways after Sunday’s draining draw against Arsenal with a 2-1 defeat of Watford in the Carabao Cup.

First-half goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes ultimately proved enough for a much-changed side to reach the fourth round at the expense of their Championship opponents at the Etihad Stadium.

Watford goalkeeper Jonathan Bond prevented the scoreline becoming a rout with several saves in the second half while Savinho hit the post, but the visitors gained late hope with a fine Tom Ince strike.

Yet, after plenty of last-gasp drama at the weekend, there was to be no nail-biting finish as Pep Guardiola’s side saw out time against a Watford team that featured Irish international Festy Ebosele.

Enzo Maresca made 11 changes to his Chelsea line-up for the visit of Barrow in the Carabao Cup third round, but a fine start to the Italian’s Stamford Bridge tenure was never at risk of being derailed as Christopher Nkunku’s hat-trick secured a 5-0 romp over the League Two side.

The Blues were three goals up and out of sight inside half an hour with Joao Felix the ring leader in an overwhelming first-half attacking display, the forward who played 44 times last season for Barcelona making featherlight work of a team who were in the National League as recently as four years ago.

The Portugal international had a crucial hand in his side’s third goal, his free-kick striking the post and going in off Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman, that after Nkunku had scored twice in the first 18 minutes.

Nkunku went on to complete his first Chelsea hat-trick in the second half with his side’s fifth goal. Before that, Pedro Neto had registered another first, opening his Blues account with a tap-in from Mykhailo Mudryk’s square pass.

Aston Villa went through after a 2-1 against Wycombe with goals from in-form Jhon Durán and Emi Buendia, but League One Wycombe made things difficult for the Premier League side and deserved their goal at the end through Richard Kone.

Leicester City went through against Walsall on penalties after a 0-0 draw.