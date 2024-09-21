Sligo Rovers fight back to add to Dundalk’s woes at The Showgrounds

Wilson Waweru scores Sligo Rovers' first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Dundalk at The Showgrounds. Photograph: Inpho

Airtricity League Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 2 Dundalk 1

Dundalk’s woes continue following a 2-1 loss to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Despite taking a first-half lead when Robbie Benson netted from the spot following a controversial penalty call, second-half goals for Sligo from Wilson Waweru and Ellis Chapman, who converted a penalty, gave the hosts the win to move them up to fourth.

Bottom of the table Dundalk, who got a reprieve from their off-field turmoil earlier this week with the club being taken over by a consortium led by John Temple, were looking to close the gap on second from bottom Drogheda United.

Sligo, who came into this game sixth in the standings, sought to bounce back from their 4-0 loss away to Shamrock Rovers in the previous round.

The hosts, boosted by the return from suspension of team captain Niall Morahan, were under pressure early on as ex-Republic of Ireland international Daryl Horgan was busy for the visitors.

A potential game-changing moment was a 24th-minute penalty from Benson after Sligo midfielder Connor Malley, once of Dundalk, was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Horgan twice threatened to double Dundalk’s lead – one shot was deflected out for a corner and the other effort was saved by Ed McGinty.

Sligo’s brightest first-half moment was a long-range strike from Simon Power that struck an upright.

Power went close early in the second half after a mazy run as Sligo attempted to lift themselves after a flat opening period.

Dundalk were indebted to goalkeeper Ross Munroe for a fantastic double save that firstly denied Ollie Denham’s header and then Will Fitzgerald’s shot from the rebound.

Jad Hakiki flashed a shot wide for Dundalk before Sligo levelled in the 69th minute via a deft header from Waweru, who got on the end of Power’s dinked delivery.

Sligo went in front from a spot-kick seven minutes later when Chapman converted.

Dundalk were also reduced to 10 players from the penalty incident after defender Hayden Cann was red-carded for his challenge on Sligo substitute Luke Pearce who was through on goal.

A wonder save from Sligo’s McGinty denied Dundalk an equaliser in stoppage-time, with the custodian also holding an effort from substitute James Gullan.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Wilson, Denham, McElroy, Hutchinson; Malley (Pearce, 62), Morahan; Power, Chapman, Fitzgerald; Waweru (Barlow, 74)

DUNDALK: Munro; Pike, Boyle, Cann, Mountney; Dervin, Benson (Garbett, 84); Horgan (Mahon, 84), Hakiki (Keane, 70), O’Kane (Faulkner, 77); Kenny (Gullan, 70)

Referee: Marc Lynch.