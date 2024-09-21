Premier League round-up: Liverpool brush Bournmouth aside, home wins for Villa and Spurs

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his second goal during the Premier League game against Bournemouth at Anfield. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0

A quick-fire double from Luis Diaz set Liverpool on course for a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League home win against Bournemouth on Saturday as the Reds bounced back from last week’s embarrassing 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Arne Slot’s side had the VAR to thank for chalking off an early Bournemouth goal due to offside, and Diaz threatened several times before finally beating keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to a long ball and rattling it home in the 26th minute.

Less than three minutes later Diaz had his second goal as Bournemouth were sliced open by a five-on-four break, and Darwin Nunez then added a brilliant third, slowing down before suddenly accelerating again and curling home a left-foot shot to make it 3-0.

Despite their offensive dominance, Liverpool still looked occasionally vulnerable at the back and keeper Caoimhin Kelleher had to claw the ball away after it hit the bar from a late corner, but Bournemouth could not find a way back into the game as the hosts ran out easy winners

Aston Villa 2 Wolves 1

Aston Villa denied Wolverhampton Wanderers their first victory in the Premier League this season after they came from behind to win their West Midlands derby 3-1 with two late goals.

After a lively start, Wolves took the lead when Matheus Cunha anticipated a pass from Diego Carlos and timed his run to perfection to nick the ball and skip past a challenge before shooting from outside the box to beat Emi Martinez in goal.

Villa did not have a shot on target in the first half but their pressure in the second eventually paid off when they won the ball high up and Ollie Watkins saw his shot take a fortuitous deflection to beat the goalkeeper and make it 1-1.

With Wolves struggling, Villa eventually found the winner in the 88th minute when Youri Tielemans put in a cross to the far post where Ezri Konsa fired home to seal the three points before Jhon Duran tapped in a third on a counter-attack in added time.

Fulham 3 Newcastle United 1

Fulham’s Raul Jimenez, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson all scored in a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at Craven Cottage, sending Eddie Howe’s team to their first defeat of the Premier League season.

Newcastle, whose solid start to the campaign came to a screeching halt, are fifth in the table on 10 points after five games. Marco Silva’s Fulham are ninth with eight points after their second victory this season.

Newcastle briefly celebrated what they thought was an early lead through Joelinton but his goal was ruled offside. Fulham capitalised on the visitors’ error with a goal less than a minute later when Adama Traore found Jimenez inside the box and the Mexican fired home.

Smith Rowe extended Fulham’s lead in the 22nd minute when Alex Iwobi threaded a pass to the former Arsenal midfielder, whose shot hit the hand of keeper Nick Pope before trickling over the line.

Shortly after the restart Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes latched on to a through ball from Jacob Murphy and finished with a low shot to the far corner. But Nelson put the game to bed in injury time, pouncing on Newcastle’s defensive blunder to fire home from close range.

James Maddison scores for Tottenham Hotspur against Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Brentford 1

Striker Dominic Solanke scored his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur as Ange Postecoglou’s team recovered from conceding inside the opening minute to beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League.

Bryan Mbeumo’s acrobatic volley stunned the home crowd but £65 million signing Solanke calmed the jitters when he tapped in a rebound in the eighth minute.

Brennan Johnson fired Tottenham ahead after 28 minutes but Tottenham’s lead looked vulnerable in the second half until James Maddison was set up Son Heung-min to make it 3-1.

Tottenham’s second win of the season lifted them to 10th with seven points from five games with Brentford, who have six points, dropping to 12th.

Leicester City 1 Everton 1

Struggling Everton missed the chance to win their first Premier League game of the season when they were held to a 1-1 draw at promoted Leicester City, with Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half strike cancelled out by the Foxes’ Stephy Mavididi.

Ndiaye finished off a slick Everton move in the 12th minute to give them the lead, receiving a return pass from Ashley Young and weaving through two defenders to slot the ball past goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has two Premier League goals to his name this season, saw his shot on a counter-attack thwarted by Hermansen before Harry Winks’ corner led to a scramble in the Everton box and Mavididi fired home in the 73rd minute.

Everton are in 19th place with one point from five games, with some of their fans already fearing a fourth relegation battle in a row. Leicester sit in 15th spot with three points from their five matches so far.

Southampton 1 Ipswich Town 1

Sam Morsy’s deflected shot after 95 minutes arrowed into the top corner of the net to rescue a point for Ipswich Town in a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium to leave both teams without a win in the Premier League this season.

A strike after five minutes from 18-year-old Tyler Dibling put the hosts ahead as Ipswich failed to clear the ball in their box and it was worked to Dibling, who beat a defender and coolly shot into the back of the net from 10 metres for his first goal in senior football.

Southampton also hit the post but the better chances fell to the visitors, who were wasteful with their finishing and found Aaron Ramsdale in good form in the home goal.

They managed to get an equaliser when a corner was cleared to Morsy deep into injury time and his fierce drive took a deflection off a defender and flew into the top corner.