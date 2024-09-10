Republic of Ireland defender John Egan joins Burnley until end of the season

John Egan has joined Burnley on a contract until the end of the season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Republic of Ireland defender John Egan has joined Burnley on a contract until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old, who had been on trial with Scott Parker’s Sky Bet Championship side, was a free agent after ending his six-season stay with Sheffield United during the summer.

“First and foremost, I’m an ambitious person, an ambitious player and I feel like I’m at an ambitious club,” Egan told Burnley’s website.

“The manager, staff and the players all want to be successful. I want to come in and add to that. I want to bring my experience and my ability into the group to help drive the group on.”

Egan, who has 36 international caps and previously played for Gillingham and Brentford, twice won promotion from the Championship during his time with Sheffield United.

Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League alongside the Blades last term, sit sixth in the second tier after taking seven points from their opening four games of the season.