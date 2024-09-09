‘The boss is the boss’: John O’Shea insists he is the assistant despite taking media duties

John O’Shea has sought to minimise the importance of the Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson not doing media ahead of the Greece game at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

Uefa rules stipulate that the manager, and not his assistant, must sit for the prematch press conference but the FAI sought a dispensation as Hallgrímsson uses this international window to acclimatise to Irish football.

Marc Canham, the FAI’s chief football officer, stated at Hallgrímsson’s appointment in July that the Icelander was “identified as our number one candidate” as early as March.

The 57-year-old could not sign an 18-month contract until after his time coaching Jamaica in the Copa America ended in July. Hallgrímsson stated over the weekend that he will need the October window, away to Finland and Greece, before fully getting to grips with the Ireland squad’s “characters.”

“It’s very simple,” O’Shea explained, “this [media] plan was in place beforehand and it’s obviously to give the boss as much time in terms of preparation, the quick turnaround in the games, that was always the case so there is no change in anything.”

O’Shea rejected the suggestion that the players could be confused over who is in charge, as he acted as caretaker manager for four friendly games earlier this year.

“No fear at all. The boss is the boss and there are clear lines on that.

“It’s clear: I am the assistant. I don’t know why there has to be this constant ... the boss is the boss, it’s very simple. The players know that.

“The meetings are coming across, the plans are in place. So I don’t know why you have to keep going on about that. For me personally it’s clear, and from the staff’s point of view and the players point of view.

“Imagine if I had gone to Iceland and took a job over there,” O’Shea added, “you would lean on the support of the staff behind you. It’s very simple.”

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson and assistant coach John O'Shea. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

O’Shea also dismissed the idea that Ireland’s adherence to a back five defence in the 2-0 loss to England on Saturday was his long-term plan, although his line-ups as caretaker coach against Belgium (0-0), Switzerland (0-1), Hungary (2-1) and Portugal (0-3), started with three centre halves and ineffective wing backs.

“I wouldn’t say it is what I believe. Every game you take individually, in terms of what strengths different teams have. First and foremost, your own group of players. You find that balance in between and hopefully take each game on its merits and put a plan in place.”

Ireland lost twice to Greece during Euros qualification last year, when O’Shea was the number three coach behind Keith Andrews and manager Stephen Kenny.

“You reflect on the games against them because players will be familiar with them. But also understand there is a new manager in place. A Serbian man [Ivan] Jovanovic, he has managed in Greece with club teams, so he is familiar with their players.

“It’s quite similar in a sense of systems, what they’ve been doing, but little tweaks here and there, and obviously it’s just the one game we’ve had to witness against Finland”

Greece beat Finland 3-0 on Saturday night in Athens.

“The lads know Greece are a very good team, so the levels will have to be increased.”

Canham confirmed over the weekend on LinkedIn that he has taken up a new role in the FAI as “chief football officer,” having previously been the director of football. Both roles have him overseeing the “overall direction” of Irish football from grassroots to the senior international squads.