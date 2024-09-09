Caoimhín Kelleher wants to leave Liverpool and says club have rejected bids

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher wants to leave Liverpool as he no longer believes his career is being served at the club he joined as a teenager in 2015.

This follows the signing of Georgia number one Giorgi Mamardashvili, who arrives next summer, and the presence of Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker at Anfield.

“I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out,” said the 25-year-old Cork native ahead of the Nations League game against Greece at the Aviva Stadium. “The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper [Mamardashvili]. From the outside looking in, it looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons, that I want to be a number one. It looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

Kelleher sought to leave Liverpool in the summer, and also last January when an offer from Nottingham Forest was rejected, but interest from Celtic, Brighton and Brentford did not lead to a permanent move.

“My mission is to go out and play, and be a number one. It has been reported that Liverpool had rejected a few bids as well.

“It is not always in my hands to make the decision,” he repeated.

Despite no game time for Liverpool this season, due to Becker, Kelleher excelled for Ireland in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to England in Dublin.