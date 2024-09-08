Injured Séamus Coleman replaced by Festy Ebosele for Ireland’s Nations League game against Greece

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman of Republic during Saturday's Nations League fixture against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty

Republic of Ireland captain Séamus Coleman has been rule out of Tuesday night’s Nations League clash with Greece through injury.

The 35-year-old defender limped out of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by England at the Aviva Stadium and is to return to his club Everton for treatment.

His place in the squad will be taken by Udinese’s Festy Ebosele, who joined Watford on a season-long loan deal as the summer transfer window drew to a close.

A FAI statement said: “Festy Ebosele comes into the squad for Tuesday’s Uefa Nations League fixture against Greece at the Aviva Stadium.

“Captain Séamus Coleman will return to his club following injury sustained in the second half against England yesterday.”

Coleman, who lined up on the right side of a three-man Ireland rearguard, was hurt when England defender Harry Maguire landed on him after contesting an aerial ball.

Full-back Ebosele (22) would provide added pace for new head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, who selected the experienced Matt Doherty at right wing-back for his first game in charge. – PA