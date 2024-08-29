Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer in line to make Ireland debut against England

Evan Ferguson is in line to face England in the Republic of Ireland’s opening Nations League match on Saturday week at the Aviva Stadium, with Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer could make his Ireland debut in the game after receiving international clearance.
Ferguson returns from an ankle injury, while new Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson is also boosted by the return of captain Séamus Coleman, who is also named in the 23-man squad to take on England and Greece in the opening two home games in Group B2
The 22-year-old McAteer made his Premier League debut this month for the Foxes and scored an impressive seven goals last season as he helped the club secure promotion back to the top flight.
Cardiff City striker Callum Robinson comes back into the squad as well as Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne. Long-term international absentee Jayson Molumby receives his first call-up since November 2023 after his foot injury ruled him out of international action this year, while Chiedozie Ogbene and Nathan Collins, who were ruled out of the Hungary and Portugal matches through injury, also return to the squad.
Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu remains a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury while Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen is set to miss his first Ireland squad since 2020 as he withdrew from the squad through injury.
Republic of Ireland squad for Nations League matches against England and Greece
Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City).
Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).
Midfielders: Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Sunderland), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City).
Forwards: Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar).
Fixtures
Saturday, September 7th: Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium, 5.0
Tuesday, September 10th: Ireland v Greece, Aviva Stadium, 7.45
