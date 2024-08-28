Goalkeeper Owen Goodman was AFC Wimbledon’s hero as the League Two side dumped Premier League Ipswich Town out of the Carabao Cup on penalties following a 2-2 draw.
Ali Al-Hamadi, who joined Ipswich from Wimbledon in January, scored the opener but Omar Bugiel equalised for the hosts just before half-time.
Mathew Stevens gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute but Conor Chaplin capitalised on a Goodman mistake in the closing stages to send the match to penalties.
Ipswich were on course to go through when Jake Reeves fired over the crossbar.
Séamus Coleman to return from injury to make Ireland’s squad for Nations League
EFL Cup: Ipswich upset on Ogbene’s debut as they lose to League Two AFC Wimbledon
Liverpool agree deal to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus
St Patrick’s Athletic’s hopes of making Conference League group stages dashed as they lose to Istanbul Basaksehir
However, Goodman made two stunning saves from Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson before Isaac Ogundere scored the decisive spot-kick.
Chiedozie Ogbene made his debut after he completed a move from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee in a game where Ireland defender Dara O’Shea also made his first appearance.
Andrew Omobamidele started for Nottingham Forest as they were beaten on penalties by Newcastle United at City Ground after a 1-1 draw. Sandro Tonali returned from a 10-month suspension for betting as the Toon took the lead within a minute through Joe Willock. Jota Silva equalised for Forest in the second half, before Newcastle won the penalty shoot-out.
West Ham beat Bournemouth 1-0 through a late goal by Jarrod Bowen in an all-Premier League clash, while Wolves, Brentford, Southampton and Wycombe also progressed to the third round.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis